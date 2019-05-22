Jay Leno to Appear at the CCA in November

Acclaimed late-night TV show host Jay Leno will treat audiences to an intimate evening of conversation and comedy when he comes to the Capitol Center for the Arts (Concord, NH) on Thu, November 21 at 7:30PM. In addition to Leno's unforgettable years as the host of The Tonight Show, the admired stand-up comedian is also a best-selling children's book author, an in-demand corporate speaker, a lovable TV and movie voice-over artist, a pioneering car builder and mechanic, and a philanthropist.



Leno, born in New Rochelle, New York and raised in Andover, Massachusetts, began his career with his first appearance on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson on March 2, 1977. In 1987, he became a regular substitute host for Johnny Carson and then replaced him full time in 1992, where he led the ratings for two decades. After retiring from The Tonight Show in 2014, Leno has continued doing stand-up comedy tours all over the country. He started the CNBC primetime series Jay Leno's Garage, where he explores the world of cars, never forgetting that it's the people behind the wheel who provide the real stories.



Over the years, Leno has been honored with various awards including Emmy Awards, TV Guide Awards, and People's Choice Awards. Leno released his New York Times best-selling children's book, If Roast Beef Could Fly, in April 2004. Audiences will also recognize Leno's iconic voice in animated films and TV shows such as Cars, Igor, and The Fairly Oddparents.



Tickets for the November 21 Jay Leno performance are currently on sale and may be ordered by calling the Capitol Center for the Arts at (603) 225-1111 or online at www.ccanh.com. Tickets may also obtained at the CCA's box office at 44 South Main St., Concord, NH, which is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 11AM to 6PM.





About the Capitol Center for the Arts



The award-winning Capitol Center for the Arts (www.ccanh.com) inspires, educates, and entertains audiences by providing a quality venue for the performing arts as well as a wide range of professional-level, artistically-significant presentations. The Center is conveniently located off Rt. 93 in downtown Concord, New Hampshire and is close to several quality restaurants, shopping boutiques, and other area attractions. The facility first opened in 1927 as the Capitol Theatre, a prime stop on the Vaudeville circuit; it later became Concord's premier movie house and concert hall. After closing in 1989, it underwent a multi-million dollar renovation / modernization and reopened in 1995 as the Capitol Center for the Arts. Today, the Capitol Center is home to the 1304-seat Chubb Theatre, the Governor's Hall ballroom, and the Kimball House, a Victorian mansion. Its newest venue, the Bank of New Hampshire Stage at 16 S Main St, is scheduled to open in June 2019. This new space will include a mainstage, second floor lounge, and the relocated Spotlight Café.





Related Articles Shows View More New Hampshire Stories

More Hot Stories For You