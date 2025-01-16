JUST DUET: BROADWAY STYLE to be Presented at Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative and Spectacle Live will team up again in 2025 for Just Duet: Broadway Style, a "FUN"draising competition to raise money for Powerhouse programming and the Colonial Theatre Advancement Fund. On Saturday January 25th at 7 pm, 11 dynamic musical theatre performing duos will take the stage performing two songs each to earn high scores from the judges and votes from the audience which will combine to select the night's winner. All proceeds raised go towards the two causes.

This year's competition also has a new twist in that each team was allowed to pull in a ringer to make a trio for one of their songs. The participants include many faces familiar to the Colonial stage for those who attend Powerhouse productions, as well as some talented newcomers. Two time Just Duet champions Joel and Laura Iwaskiewicz will be back this year, as well as last year's audience favorites Louie Laurendeau and Raf Vazquez.

Songs will range from Broadway classics to more current, as well as Broadway style songs from off-Broadway and movie musicals. Musicals represented included Wicked, Spamalot, Book of Mormon, Spelling Bee, Sweeney Todd, and many more!

Also appearing will be the Power Chords, Powerhouse's Broadway show choir, in their 2025 debut. They will entertain the audience with a few songs while final voting is tallied at the end of the night. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at coloniallaconia.com or powerhousenh.org and online votes can be purchased for your favorite duo via the powerhouse website so even if you can't attend the event you can still support the cause!

Says Powerhouse Producer Bryan Halperin, "As the resident theatre company of the Colonial, it is important to us to find ways to give back to the community and help with the upkeep of and improvements to the Colonial Theatre. Just Duet is a perfect opportunity for us to support our talented performers and give them a chance to shine on stage for a worthy cause in an entertaining night of musical theatre."

Pete Lally, Spectacle Live's President says, "Our team is excited to partner with Powerhouse Theater Collaborative again for the 2025 year. We are constantly looking for new ways to support and create entertaining events for the community, Just Duet at The Colonial Theatre of Laconia does exactly that!"

