INTO THE WOODS Comes to the Hatbox This Week

RGC Theatre will present Stephen Sondheim's hit classic Into the Woods at the Hatbox Theatre from July 8th-17th. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00pm. General Admission tickets are $25, $22 for members, seniors and students and $19 for senior members. Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.hatboxnh.com or by calling 603-715-2315.

Into the Woods takes our favorite fairy tales and turns them on their head in this dark, dangerous, and laugh out loud musical. Combining the musical genius of Stephen Sondheim (A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Sunday in the Park with George...) with the unmatched wit of James Lapine (Sunday in the Park with George, Falsettos...) Into the Woods has delighted audiences across the world with its everlasting message "be careful what you wish for."

"This production is one of my favorites I've worked on" Director Ro Gavin says, "being able to find the campy moments of comedy as we're used to in fairy tales as well as highlight the moments that truly become poignant as we watch the characters we know and love evolve into multifaceted human beings has been a joy." Into the Woods was the first musical Gavin had ever seen live, and got into the art of theatre because of it. "One of the highlights of this production is our charming cow puppet, Milky White. I truly think she will steal the show." Gavin graduated the University of New Hampshire in May with a degree in comprehensive theatre, in which one of the focuses was puppet design and engineering.

RGC Theatre's production features performances by area favorites Emily Zentis (The Witch), Robert Collinge (The Baker), Nicole Jones (The Baker's Wife), Morgan Simmons (Narrator), Chris Drury (Mysterious Man), Sammi Soprano (Rapunzel), Erik Shaffer (The Wolf/Cinderella's Prince), Justin Shiels (Rapunzel's Prince), Lauren Friedman (Cinderella's Stepmother), Katelin Garland (Florinda), Kat Mail (Lucinda), Hunter Anderson (The Steward), Emily Truby (Cinderella), Amanda Blanchard (Jack's Mother), Molly Cragon (Little Red Riding Hood), Andrew Catanese (Jack), and Heather Spellman (Granny/The Giant). The production team bringing this story to life includes Ro Gavin (Producer/Director/Sound), Amanda Morgan (Music Director), Merrie Hanson (Stage Manager), Sarah Collinge (Assistant Stage Manager), Betsey Leigh (Costume Designer), Beth Schwartz (Assistant Costume Designer), Marjorie Boyer (Props), Teddy Ragge (Lighting Designer), and Nora McBurnett (Choreography for Ever After/Finale).