I LOVE YOU BECAUSE to be Presented at The Players' Ring Theatre

Jonesing for Theater will be presenting the laugh-out-loud musical comedy I Love You Because at The Players' Ring Theatre for two more weekends (Feb 11-20). Just in time for Valentine's Day, I Love You Because celebrates the universal experience of finding love in all the wrong places and falling in love with all the wrong people.

I Love You Because is a modern musical twist on Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice, set in New York City. The show follows Austin Bennet, a young greeting card writer whose life is turned upside down when he finds his girlfriend in bed with another man. Forced back out into the treacherous New York dating scene, Austin meets Marcy, whose spontaneity is matched only by her ability to drive him insane. A comedy that explores the rules and nuances of dating because sometimes love is learning how to love someone, not in spite of their differences, but because of them.

Jonesing for Theater is a New Hampshire-based theatre company focused on stories that highlight female voices.

The show features performances from Nicole Jones, Trevor Gatcomb, Jacob Randlett, Marina Altschiller-Gannon, Geehae Moon, and Kyle Aarons and is directed by Jordan Formichelli. The production team is rounded out with Music Director Gina Naggar, Stage Manager Cailean Anderson, Costume/Scenic Designer Ro Gavin, Lighting Designer Meghan Flynn, Ezra Stone on percussion, and Damon Godfroy on the bass.

I Love You Because runs from February 4-20th at The Players' Ring Theatre with performances on Fridays/Saturdays at 7:30PM and Saturdays/Sundays at 2:30PM. Masks are required inside the venue and all audience members must present their vaccination card or proof of a recent negative COVID test for entry to the theater.

I LOVE YOU BECAUSE is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized performance materials are supplied by Theatrical Rights Worldwide 1180 Avenue of the Americas, Suite 640, New York, NY 10036. www.theatricalrights.com