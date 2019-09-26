Hoda Kotb to Speak About New Book I REALLY NEEDED THIS TODAY

On Sunday, October 27, bestselling author and beloved television personality Hoda Kotb comes to The Music Hall's Historic Theater. She will discuss her latest book, I REALLY NEEDED THIS TODAY, an inspiring collection of quotes-drawn from her own personal favorites featured on her enormously popular Instagram account-that offer wisdom, courage, and hope. The 1pm event includes an author presentation.

"I'm thrilled to welcome such a strong and influential figure to The Music Hall," said Patricia Lynch, Executive Producer of The Music Hall and Executive Producer of the literary series. "Through her work, Hoda Kotb has touched the lives of so many around the world. I can't wait to hear what she's discovered this collection means to others during her journey."

Hoda Kotb's book I REALLY NEEDED THIS TODAY, an inspiring collection of quotes-drawn from her own personal favorites featured on her enormously popular Instagram account. Some were penned by a favorite writer; others offered a dose of love or laughter. She thought the quotes were meaningful only to her, but soon reactions poured in from thousands of people who were just as moved. The quotes weren't only providing inspiration to Hoda, they were comforting and connecting people. So many of their comments read, "I really needed this today," a phrase that inspired the book's title.

In I Really Needed This Today, Hoda not only shares 365 sayings and quotes, she writes about the people and experiences that have pushed her to challenge boundaries, embrace change, and explore relationships to their fullest. Written with her signature wit and warmth, this book is the ideal companion to tuck beside your bed or to bring with you on-the-go to keep you motivated, recharged, and inspired each day.

Hoda Kotb was named co-host of the fourth hour of Today in 2007 and co-anchor of the flagship hour in 2018. She has also been a Dateline NBC correspondent since 1998 and is a New York Times bestselling author for her books Hoda and Ten Years Later, as well as for her two children's books, I've Loved You Since Forever and You Are My Happy. She is a four-time Emmy winner and has been honored multiple times with the Alliance for Women in Media's Gracie Award. In 2006 she was awarded the 2006 Peabody Award and the 2002 Edward R. Murrow Award. She resides in New York City with her partner, Joel, and her daughters, Haley and Hope.

Tickets for Innovation + Leadership: Hoda Kotb with I REALLY NEEDED THIS TODAY on Sunday, October 27, at 1pm are $13.75. For each 1-2 tickets sold, the purchase of a book voucher (I REALLY NEEDED THIS TODAY, $24) is required. Vouchers can be redeemed on the event night for signed copies of I REALLY NEEDED THIS TODAY. Tickets can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org, over the phone at 603.436.2400, or in person at the B2W Box Office at the Historic Theater, 28 Chestnut Street.

Photo Credit: Patrick Randak





