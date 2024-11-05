Hip-Hop Violinist Big Lux to Perform at Jaffrey's Park Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Big Lux, a larger-than-life musician, is redefining how we perceive the violin and the world. He will bring his unique sound to The Park Theatre’s stage on November 24 at 2:00pm.

His music reflects a life spanning five continents and multiple war zones. Blending classical training with hip-hop, bluegrass, jazz, and personal stories, he creates an immersive experience for his audience. Whether on a nightclub stage, at a corporate event, or during a wedding, Big Lux delivers a profoundly moving musical performance.

Hailing from a family of talented musicians, Big Lux discovered the violin at a young age. He learned other instruments, but it was the violin that called him loudest. Answering that call was the first step in a journey that put him on musical stages around the world.

The next step brought him to West Point Military Academy, where he began a military career that spanned five continents and multiple war zones, his violin always near to hand. He won talent shows in Afghanistan, played for troops in Iraq, and fused Hip Hop and Soul music in Seoul. In Chasing Bombs, a song he wrote and performed for his original EP Major, he describes his first tour in Iraq. It’s an honest, unapologetic account of his deployment that doesn’t spare listeners from the emotional authenticity of a combat veteran.

Lux used his military experience to grow as both an artist and as a person. Four years in Korea introduced him to an entirely new culture, one where he refined his style and his grasp on the Chinese language, a subject he studied at West Point. As a solo artist he made the Korea Times and was featured on the internationally-broadcast Armed Forces Network, both on television and radio.

The next stop was Miami, Florida, where he obtained his MBA from the University of Miami. Miami left an imprint on him as a performer, but this time in a Latin flavor. His music became more energetic, brimming with electricity and excitement like the South Beach nightclubs in which he played. He wasn’t just a musician; he’d evolved into a charged performer the likes of which Miami hadn’t seen with strings and a bow before. He had become Big Lux.

Now Big Lux is making waves across five continents as an innovative and sensational talent, leaving a size twelve boot-print everywhere he goes. With recognition from the Apollo, features on the Armed Forces Network, and the 2019 Providence TEDx Talks, Big Lux has graced some of the world’s largest stages. See, hear, and feel the incredible music of a Veteran, Poet, and True Performer as he settles his scores with just a string and a bow.

Tickets for Big Lux are $35, $30, and $25. All seats are reserved. Purchase in advance online or by calling the box office (603) 532-8888. You can buy at the door as well. The theatre doors will open at 1:00 pm. The Lounge Bar will be open (ID required).

