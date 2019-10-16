Green Day's AMERICAN IDIOT Announced as Weathervane Theatre's 2020 Intern Mainstage Production

Weathervane Theatre, a professional, award-winning, equity theatre in Whitefield, NH, is proud to announce the Weathervane Theatre's Mainstage intern production for Season 55 - Green Day's a??American Idiot.

Nationally recognized, the Weathervane Intern Program is a highly competitive program. Comprised of a dozen performers selected from a nationwide search, these early career professionals represent some of the nation's top musical theatre training programs. Led by Marisa Kirby, a??the intern company also comprises the Patchwork Players, presenting a season of 4 musicals for audiences of all ages. While the interns are known for their family friendly fare on Friday mornings and on tour throughout the North Country, please note that American Idiota?? contains strong language and adult themes and is for mature audiences only.

Based on Green Day's 2004 a??Grammy Award-winning multi-platinum ca?? oncept album of the same name, this electric-rock musical of youthful disillusion boldly takes the American musical where it's never gone before. Inspired by contemporary media, a??American Idiota??'s politically charged narrative is a voyage of discovery for three bored teens who struggle to find themselves in a post-9/11 world that's gone haywire. A social commentary on today's media and political arenas, this Tony Award-winning musical about finding one's way and identity is as timely as it is timeless.

American Idiota?? will open in mid-July. Casting and additional creative team information will be announced soon. Visit weathervanetheatre.org to learn more about the Weathervane Theatre Intern Program. Season 55's alternating rep season will open July 3, 2020 and close August 29th. Changes for the upcoming season include earlier curtain times (7:30 PM evening performances) and added matinee performances (every Thursday and Saturday at 2 PM).

Early Bird Season Subscriptions and Gift Certificates for the 2020 season will be on sale in November. For more information call 603.837.9010 or email boxoffice@weathervanetheatre.orga??. Single tickets for Aa?? merican Idiota?? will be on sale in June. Additional information will be available on our website - wa?? ww.weathervanetheatre.org.a??

The Weathervane Theatre was founded in 1965 by a??Gibbs Murraya??a?? and the late a??Tom Haas a??aa?? nd is under the leadership of a??Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini.a??a?? For over half a century, it has presented high quality professional productions of plays and musicals. One of the few remaining alternating rep companies in the United States, the Weathervane is recognized as a historical institution nationwide, boasting among its alumni a??Elizabeth Stanley, Tally Sessionsa??,a?? four-time Tony nominee a??Judy Kuhna??a?? and recent Tony Award Winner Aa?? ri'el Stachela??.a??

Weathervane can be found on Facebook at /weathervanetheatre and all other social media platforms @weathervanenh.





