Geraldine Brooks and Colson Whitehead Come to the Music Hall as Part of WRITERS ON A NEW ENGLAND STAGE

New Hampshire Public Radio and The Music Hall announced the latest line-up for their award-winning series, Writers on a New England Stage, featuring Pulitzer Prize-winning authors Geraldine Brooks and Colson Whitehead. As we transition into another beautiful New England summer, Writers on a New England Stage will be a place to gather for ideas, information, and inside looks at some of the best literature being produced in America today.

Wednesday, June 21 at 7 pm, Pulitzer Prize winner and international bestselling author Geraldine Brooks presents her book HORSE, moderated by NHPR’s Hannah McCarthy.

Through a discarded painting in a junk pile, a skeleton in an attic, and the remarkable true story of the greatest racehorse in American history, based on the remarkable true story of the record-breaking thoroughbred Lexington, Brooks braids a sweeping story of spirit, obsession, and our unfinished reckoning with racism.

Thursday, July 20 at 7 pm, Two-time Pulitzer Prize winner and bestselling author Colson Whitehead presents the second installment of the Harlem Trilogy, CROOK MANIFESTO, moderated by NHPR’s Rick Ganley.

A darkly funny tale of a city under siege but also a sneakily searching portrait of the meaning of family, Whitehead’s novel draws a kaleidoscopic portrait of Harlem that summons 1970s New York in all its seedy glory.

All events start at 7 pm and include a moderated literary conversation with an NHPR radio host.

“Brooks and Whitehead have set themselves apart as two of the most critically acclaimed authors in the world today. It is with great excitement that we welcome them to The Music Hall this summer as they introduce readers to the latest additions in their impressive literary catalogs!” says Brittany Wason, Literary Producer for The Music Hall. Attendees will have the opportunity to pose questions to the authors through the NHPR moderators.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS

Geraldine Brooks is the author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel March and the international bestsellers The Secret Chord, Caleb’s Crossing, People of the Book, and Year of Wonders. She also wrote the acclaimed nonfiction works Nine Parts of Desire and Foreign Correspondence. Brooks started out as a reporter in her hometown, Sydney, and went on to cover conflicts as a Wall Street Journal correspondent in Bosnia, Somalia, and the Middle East. She now lives on Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts with two sons, a horse named Valentine, and a dog named Bear.

Colson Whitehead is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of eleven works of fiction and nonfiction. He is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize for The Nickel Boys and The Underground Railroad, which also won the National Book Award. A recipient of MacArthur and Guggenheim fellowships, Whitehead has also written a collection of essays about New York City. His fiction, criticism, and reviews have appeared in several publications, including The New York Times, Harper's, and Granta. He lives in New York City.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in New Hampshire? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.