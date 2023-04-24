George Mumford Will Discuss His New Book On Unlocking Success at The Music Hall Lounge Next Month

On Tuesday, May 9 at 7pm, world-renowned psychologist and mindfulness performance expert George Mumford visits The Music Hall Lounge with his new book, UNLOCKED, a strategy guide for unleashing innate strengths, avoiding burnout, and discovering enduring success.
The 7pm event includes an author presentation, followed by an audience Q&A. It will be held at The Music Hall Lounge at 131 Congress St., in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
When/Where: Tuesday, May 9 - 7pm
The Music Hall Lounge
131 Congress Street
Portsmouth, NH 03801
About the Author: George Mumford is a psychologist and elite performance expert who has worked with athletes like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. He is the author of the groundbreaking The Mindful Athlete, has consulted with high school, college, and Olympic athletes, inmates, and corporate executives, and is an internationally sought-after public speaker at both business and athletic conferences.
Tickets: The ticket package for Literary in the Lounge: George Mumford with UNLOCKED on Tuesday, May 9, at 7pm is $47. Ticket Package includes a signed book (UNLOCKED, $30, hardcover), beverage, reserved seat, author discussion, Q+A, and book signing meet-and-greet. Tickets can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org, over the phone at 603.436.2400, or in person at the B2W Box Office at the Historic Theater, 28 Chestnut Street.
Majestic's Little Women stars teens of The Majestic Academy of Dramatic Arts under the Direction of Jocelyn Duford with Musical Direction by Keith Belanger.
The Rep Studios, Seacoast Repertory Theatre's new performance art studio space, is officially open.
Opening this Friday, April 21 with performances running through May 14, The Seacoast Repertory Theatre Presents: Ghost - The Musical, a spectacle of dance, special effects, and magic with its largest live orchestra to date.
The acclaimed documentary series about art and artists, EXHIBITION ON SCREEN, will debut at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey on May 10 with Vermeer: The Greatest Exhibition. The 8-part series will present one new documentary film each month, May through December on the second Wednesday of each month at 1:30pm. They will be screened in the 333-seat Eppes Auditorium with its 27-foot wide screen and 17-speaker surround sound.
