George Mumford Will Discuss His New Book On Unlocking Success at The Music Hall Lounge Next Month

On Tuesday, May 9 at 7pm, world-renowned psychologist and mindfulness performance expert George Mumford visits The Music Hall Lounge with his new book, UNLOCKED, a strategy guide for unleashing innate strengths, avoiding burnout, and discovering enduring success.

The 7pm event includes an author presentation, followed by an audience Q&A. It will be held at The Music Hall Lounge at 131 Congress St., in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

When/Where: Tuesday, May 9 - 7pm

The Music Hall Lounge

131 Congress Street

Portsmouth, NH 03801

About the Author: George Mumford is a psychologist and elite performance expert who has worked with athletes like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. He is the author of the groundbreaking The Mindful Athlete, has consulted with high school, college, and Olympic athletes, inmates, and corporate executives, and is an internationally sought-after public speaker at both business and athletic conferences.

Tickets: The ticket package for Literary in the Lounge: George Mumford with UNLOCKED on Tuesday, May 9, at 7pm is $47. Ticket Package includes a signed book (UNLOCKED, $30, hardcover), beverage, reserved seat, author discussion, Q+A, and book signing meet-and-greet. Tickets can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org, over the phone at 603.436.2400, or in person at the B2W Box Office at the Historic Theater, 28 Chestnut Street.