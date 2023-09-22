GUYS AND DOLLS Comes to the Weathervane Theatre

The Weathervane Theatre will present a fresh and exciting new production of Guys and Dolls. Sponsored by Kerner’s Car Wash & Quick Lube, this classic musical comedy plays in alternating rep at the Weathervane September 20 - October 8, 2023.

Guys and Dolls is classic Broadway at its show-stopping best! Hailed by many as the

perfect musical comedy, this Tony-winning favorite follows a colorful bunch of gamblers, gangsters, and showgirls in a wild game of chance—then love sneaks in! Set in Damon Runyon’s mythical New York City, Guys and Dolls features a book by Abe Burrows and Jo Swerling and legendary Frank Loesser tunes including the crowd-pleasing classics “Luck Be a Lady” and “Sit Down You’re Rocking the Boat.”

The cast of Guys and Dolls features Marisa Kirby as Miss Adelaide, Ethan Paulini as Nathan Detroit, Ira Kramer as Sky Masterson and Sasha Spitz as Sarah Brown. Also featured are Robert H. Fowler (Arvide Abernathy), Patrick John Moran (Benny Southstreet), Deborah Obsorne (General Matilda B. Cartwright), Nick Deapo (Lt. Brannigan), and Jaheim Hugan (Rusty Charlie).

Defying traditional casting are Debra Thaïs Evans, Nicole Fluegge, and Carrie Greenberg as Nicely-Nicely Johnson, Harry the Horse, and Big Jule, respectively.

Creating the rest of Damon Runyon’s mythical New York City as gamblers, showgirls and missionaries are Danielle Barrett, Jake Bartley, Kimi Handa Brown, Eric Michael Byers, Mallory Kilby, Langley Leilani, Evan Lilienthal, Madison Mintzer, Richard Modie, Nicole Sakowitz, and Justine So. Robert H. Fowler is the dance captain.

Guys and Dolls is directed and choreographed by David Grindrod who returns after directing and choreographing last year’s acclaimed A Chorus Line. While that production stayed true to the 1975 Broadway original, Grindrod is taking a slightly different approach with Guys and Dolls.

“I love the theatrics of this show,” said Grindrod. “Its iconic songs, lovable characters, and witty story bring the gold to this golden age musical. However we wanted to create a show that reflects our values. We have added nuances where there once were binaries and empowerment where there once was objectification, while holding true to the original beloved musical.”

In addition to direction and choreography by Grindrod, Guys and Dolls is music directed by Andrew Morrissey. Kyle Laing is the associate director and choreographer. Guys and Dolls features design by Scout Hough (lighting design and production management), Alex Pikiben (sound design), Rien Schlecht (set and costume design) and Billy Smith and Kathryn Sutton (properties design). Additional creative team: Pyper K Williams (scenic charge), Camden Dalie Keech (technical director), Nick Prazniak (master carpenter), Kimi Handa Brown (intimacy consultant), and Madison Mintzer (stage combat consultant). The production is stage managed by Whitley Body, Egypt Dixon, and Billy Smith.

Guys and Dolls is performed with a live band conducted by Andrew Morrissey. Band members include Kent Foss (Trumpet), Andrew Morrissey (Keys), AC Muench (Bass), Mitch Perrins (Drums), and Kevin Silva (Reeds).

Performed to in person audiences only, masks are not required, but always welcomed. The theatre has a new HVAC/Air Purification System that filters the air and provides heat and air conditioning.

Guys and Dolls opens Wednesday, September 20th and runs in alternating repertory through Sunday, October 8th. Recommended for ages 8+, Guys and Dolls runs two hours and 20 minutes with one 15 minute intermission.

Weathervane’s 58th rep season runs now - October 14. Additional productions include A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Mamma Mia!, and Primary. Single tickets now available at www.weathervanenh.org. Season 58 tickets start at $19.

The Weathervane Box Office is open on performance days 10AM - 12PM and again 2 hours before performance time through curtain. On days with two Mainstage performances, the box office is open 10AM through the evening curtain. Tickets are available by phone (603-837-9322), in person (389 Lancaster Road, Whitefield, NH), and online at weathervanenh.org