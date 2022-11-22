Freese Brothers Big Band Will Play Holiday Show at Park Theatre Next Month

Big bands have always loved the holidays. So many of the classic holiday standards were written during the big band heyday of the 1930s to 1950s. The Park Theatre plans a major big band concert to kick off the holidays on Friday, December 2, at 7:30 pm with The Freese Brothers Big Band. The band has been a favorite to New Englanders for 40 years. They played an electrifying concert at The Park Theatre last summer.

The 18-piece orchestra has put together a special holiday show entitled "Swinging Into The Holidays." The band will also have a featured singer, Sarah Herron.

The dance floor will open as well as the bar. Tickets are $20. They can be purchased online at theparktheatre.org or by calling the box office at (603) 532-8888.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire. The facility is fully accessible.