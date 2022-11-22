Freese Brothers Big Band Will Play Holiday Show at Park Theatre Next Month
The performance is on Friday, December 2, at 7:30 pm.
Big bands have always loved the holidays. So many of the classic holiday standards were written during the big band heyday of the 1930s to 1950s. The Park Theatre plans a major big band concert to kick off the holidays on Friday, December 2, at 7:30 pm with The Freese Brothers Big Band. The band has been a favorite to New Englanders for 40 years. They played an electrifying concert at The Park Theatre last summer.
The 18-piece orchestra has put together a special holiday show entitled "Swinging Into The Holidays." The band will also have a featured singer, Sarah Herron.
The dance floor will open as well as the bar. Tickets are $20. They can be purchased online at theparktheatre.org or by calling the box office at (603) 532-8888.
The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire. The facility is fully accessible.
