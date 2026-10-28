Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Fred Csibi-Levin to Visit The Music Hall Lounge With PÂTISSERIE EXTRAORDINAIRE
The executive pastry chef and author will lead a moderated discussion and Q&A at Portsmouth's intimate Literary in the Lounge series.
On Sunday, November 15 at 4pm, executive pastry chef Fred Csibi-Levin visits The Music Hall Lounge with his new cookbook, PÂTISSERIE EXTRAORDINAIRE.
Master French patisserie techniques while dazzling friends and family with an array of showstopping illusion entremets, layered with tantalizing flavors and textures and realistically sculpted to look like fresh fruits, vegetables, and more. Just in time for the holidays!
The 4pm event includes a moderated author discussion followed by an audience Q&A. It will be held at The Music Hall Lounge at 131 Congress St. in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
About the Author:
Fred Csibi-Levin is an executive pastry chef, consultant, instructor, and the author of Mastering Macarons. He earned his pastry degree from the Cambridge School of Culinary Arts. He currently lives in Boston, Massachusetts.
Tickets:
The ticket package for Literary in the Lounge: Fred Csibi-Levin with PÂTISSERIE EXTRAORDINAIRE on Sunday, November 15, at 4pm is $47. The ticket package includes a signed book (PÂTISSERIE EXTRAORDINAIRE, $32, hardcover), author discussion, and Q+A. Tickets can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org, over the phone at 603.436.2400, or in person at the Box Office at 28 Chestnut St., Portsmouth, NH.
About Literary in the Lounge
Akin to The Music Hall's anchor literary series, Writers on a New England Stage, Literary in the Lounge features bestselling authors in a more intimate space. The series brings audiences today's top authors, the best of fiction and nonfiction, and award-winners across categories, and is hosted in The Music Hall Lounge, formerly called the Loft, at 131 Congress St., in Portsmouth NH.
About The Music Hall
The Music Hall is an active and vital cultural center in downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire, dedicated to the advancement of the tri-state region's cultural life through the performing arts, literature, and education. A community-supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, it presents entertainment from around the world and around the corner—the greatest musicians, writers, and performers of the time, extraordinary films, and award-winning documentaries. Its 600 yearly events delight an annual audience of 130,000 (including 20,000 children) in two theaters—an 1878 Victorian-era Historic Theater and the modern and intimate Lounge venue. The Music Hall was recently named Editors' Choice “Best All-Around Entertainment” by Yankee Magazine and is a designated “American Treasure for the Arts.” Through innovative community partnerships, it subsidizes thousands of tickets each year to make the arts accessible to all. The Music Hall is community-oriented and committed to helping the Seacoast region flourish.
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