Franklin Opera House Presents the Don Campbell Band, Live and Online

The event takes place on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 7:30 pm, both live in person and online.

Franklin Opera House will present the Don Campbell Band, featuring the Music of Dan Fogelberg.

There will be socially distant seating for this event.

Following the release of his double-CD tribute, "Kites to Fly: Celebrating the Music of Dan Fogelberg," Don Campbell has been touring the country presenting concerts of Dan Fogelberg's songs. His performances are endorsed by The Fogelberg Foundation of Peoria.

Learn more and buy tickets, for both the in person and online events, at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=foh.

