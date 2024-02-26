Frank Sinatra Tribute Comes to the Park Theatre This Saturday

The Eppes Auditorium at The Park Theatre will be swinging this Saturday night with the always memorable sounds of Frank Sinatra. Patrick Tobin, New England's premier Sinatra tribute artist, brings his band and tuxedo to the Jaffrey stage on Saturday, March 2 at 7:30pm.

Singing professionally since 1996, Patrick Tobin is a leading, internationally acclaimed Frank Sinatra tribute artist, impersonator, and singer. Feeling at home in a club environment, on stage in a symphony hall, or anything in between, Patrick delivers a thrilling musical experience.

Covering songs from all of Sinatra's career eras, every fan will feel included as Patrick croons his way through the American Songbook. A common statement from more "experienced listeners" is that they were taken back 50 years after watching Patrick's show. Amazingly, younger listeners are always surprised at how "cool" Sinatra's music is.

Tickets are $30, $35 and $40. They can be purchased online at theparktheatre.org/sinatra/ or by calling the box office (603) 532-8888. Group sales are also available. Doors open at the theatre's Lounge Bar at 5:30pm, with Bernie & Louise Watson playing all the great standards on the Lounge's baby grand Steinway.

The Park Theatre Performing Arts Center is at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire. The facility is fully accessible.