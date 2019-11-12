Famed Tenor Anthony Kearns Will Appear In Concert On Hudson

Internationally-acclaimed tenor, Anthony Kearns, of The Irish Tenors, will perform in Hudson, NH on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the Thompson Center for Athletics and Performing Arts located on the Presentation of Mary Academy (PMA) campus.

The concert, which will include songs with the PMA choir, will begin at 7 p.m. The auditorium is located at 182 Lowell Road, Hudson, NH 03051.

Tickets are on sale for $25 for adults, and $10 for children under 13 at Ticketleap and can be found by searching "Anthony Kearns." Please contact PMA 603.889.6054 with any questions.

"Presentation Mary Academy seeks the best education for our students. We cherish the opportunity to bring the talented tenor, Anthony Kearns, to our school so that all might be inspired, especially the children who will sing with him," said Sister Maria Rosa, principle of the private K-8 school in Hudson.

"Come see a man with the heart of an angel inspire the children to reach for the stars as they sing with one of the world's greatest voices," said former state Senate Majority Leader Bob Clegg, who had the vision to bring Kearns to perform in Hudson for the PMA community and beyond.

"Anthony Kearns is more than a world class performer, he is an inspiration and a beacon of hope for all those who dream of doing great things," said Clegg.

"I'm delighted to have this opportunity to perform in Hudson, New Hampshire this Thursday night, and I appreciate my friend Bob Clegg's friendship and generous support throughout the years. I look forward to meeting Sister Maria Rosa, and the students and their parents soon," said Mr. Kearns.

Kearns and the PMA choir will be accompanied by David George of Louisville, KY on piano. Concert-goers will have an opportunity to meet the artists after the concert.

Anthony Kearns took American television audiences by storm in 1999 as the youngest member of The Irish Tenors, with whom he has five PBS Specials and 12 CDs, many of which achieved gold, platinum and double platinum status, reaching top-ranking on the Billboard Charts.

Kearns performs an extraordinary repertoire, with music from Ireland to Broadway, to Viennese romance to Italian Classics, French art songs, and traditional German Lieder, the inspirational to the spiritual, and from operetta's light comedy to the sweeping drama of Grand Opera.

Mr. Kearns has performed in the world's most prominent concert halls, on television, for major sporting events, and for charitable causes. He has performed for four U.S. Presidents, Pope Francis I, and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff for Medal of Honor recipients.

"The educational value for the students to work with a world-renowned artist - Anthony Kearns - as well as the opportunity to showcase the talents of our music department will make this a night of great memories," said Sister Maria.

Mr. Kearns' appearance was arranged by Kirsten Fedewa & Associates, L.L.C. (On behalf of Anthony Kearns).





Related Articles Shows View More New Hampshire Stories

More Hot Stories For You