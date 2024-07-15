Elvis Weekend to Take Place At The Park Theatre This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The “King of Rock and Roll” is celebrated at Jaffrey's Park Theatre Performing Arts Center this weekend. On Friday, July 19 at 6:30 pm, one of the most popular Elvis movies ever made (Elvis thought so, too), Viva Las Vegas. Then on Saturday, July 20 at 7:30pm, it's Robert Black is Elvis tribute concert live on The Park stage.

The newly restored Viva Las Vegas will be shown on The Park's giant screen with remastered sound in Dolby 5.1 The movie tells the story of the musically gifted race-driver Lucky Jackson (Elvis Presley) who wants to score enough money for a new car motor so he can win the Grand Prix. When he encounters the alluring swimming instructor Rusty (Ann-Margret), he considers staying around longer.

Robert Black is an award-winning Elvis Presley tribute artist performing nationwide. Robert Black's authentic portrayal and exciting interpretation of Elvis Presley, has made him one of the country's most sought after, and popular tribute performers.

A true professional, Robert's crowd pleasing style, and spot-on mannerisms mixed with his unique blend of vocal talent, charisma, and elaborate costuming make him a favorite of fans worldwide.

Tickets for Viva Las Vegas are $10/$9. Tickets for the Robert Black is ELVIS show are $25 each and all seats are reserved. Both can be purchased online at theparktheatre.org, by visiting the box office or calling the box office hotline (603) 532-8888.



Comments