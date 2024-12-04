EVENING LIGHTS Holiday Performance Comes to New Hampshire

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New Hampshire Theatre Project will kick off its 2024-2025 Season- New Stages -with a special 3-night Holiday Fundraising Performance Event, Evening Lights: A Celebration of Joy and an Illumination of the Holiday Spirit.

NHTP’s Evening Lights invites audiences to step into the perfect holiday party, with a beautiful, candlelit atmosphere- complete with complimentary drinks and refreshments, including beer provided by Loaded Question Brewing Company. The evening will include live music and performances of holiday stories and seasonal songs - along with cookie decorating, a photo station, and group improv games with audience participation. Guests are encouraged to dress in their best party clothes.

Live music will be provided by CJ Lewis and Friends, and performers include Genevieve Aichele, Brennan Donnell, Robin Fower, Jess Gero, Bill Humphreys, Todd Hunter, CJ Lewis, Liza Robinson, Sean Robinson, Kathleen Somssich and Colleen Spear.

The event is being held as a fundraiser for the organization, as they kick off a new season and direction- one that will see enhanced focus on their Elephant-in-the-Room Series ® program and their life-skills building workshops being offered throughout the community and the region.

Executive Director, Sean Robinson, says, “We look forward to a really special event with Evening Lights. These three nights will be something to remember, and I think it will be the best holiday party our guests will attend all year. The holidays are such a special time, and I think we’ll have a little something for everyone - laughter and warmth, music and merriment, story and song. And this event will help kick off a bright future for New Hampshire Theatre Project, as we have some really exciting things in store for this coming season and beyond.”

Evening Lights opens December 10 at New Hampshire Theatre Project at 959 Islington St. #3 in Portsmouth’s West End. Performances run through December 12, each night at 7:30pm. The event is sponsored by Kennebunk Savings Bank Foundation and JCM Management Company, Inc.

