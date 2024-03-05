Dueling Pianos Live Returns To Park Theatre and Joins Shamrock Fest

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New England’s favorite dueling pianos show returns to The Park Theatre in Jaffrey with an Irish edition as part of the theatre’s 2024 Shamrock Festival. Dueling Pianos Live will be presented at The Park on Friday, March 15 at 7:30pm. All tickets are $25. This show is a multi “Best of Boston” winner.

What are dueling pianos? It has been said that a dueling piano show is quite literally “the most fun one can have with one’s clothes on!” We think you will agree. It is a massive “to the top of your lungs” sing-along with all your friends! Two grand pianos are center-stage with a team of outrageously talented pianists who seem to know every song ever written, including spirited Irish tunes. Each show is different because it’s all request and you or your friends might even get called up on stage for a bit of good-humored fun and some unforgettable TikTok moments.



Dueling piano shows are request-oriented, interactive sing-a-long shows wherein two piano players sit across from each other and trade songs. The dueling piano audience is used for the dueling aspect of the show. Audience members are pitted on one side against the other. Examples of rivalries include country vs. rock, men against women, etc.

This dueling piano interactive concept has grown rapidly over the past few years and shows no sign of letting up. Why? One very simple reason: people love to interact and have fun.

Dueling Pianos Live will play in The Park's acoustically acclaimed 333-seat Eppes Auditorium. The theatre bar will offer a variety of Irish whiskeys for sale as single shots and flights of three sample shot. ID is required.

Doors open at 6pm, and Walden Whitham will be playing in The Lounge Bar until 8pm. Walden id describes as: "Renaissance Man." Multi-faceted musician: vocalist, folk harp, guitar, sax, flute, clarinet, keys. Storyteller. Actor. Writer. Visual Artist. Creating soundscapes of original and classic music and painted landscapes inspired by nature and soul.

Tickets (all $25) for Dueling Pianos Live and all Shamrock Fest events can be found by going to shamrockfest.org. Any questions about the festival can be answered by calling the theatre’s box office at (603) 532-8888.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 90 minutes from Boston. There is a bar lounge, and the facility is fully accessible.