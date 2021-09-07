Documentary Thriller About A New Da Vinci Painting Comes To Jaffrey's Park Theatre

Could there be another painting by Leonardo da Vinci in the world? Is it real or fake? It sold at auction for close to half a billion dollars, and no one knows where it is. These questions are investigated in the new, critically-acclaimed art documentary that starts at The Park Theatre on Friday, September 10. It plays at 7:30pm each night until September 16. There is a 2pm matinee on Sunday, September 12.

THE LOST LEONARDO is the inside story behind the Salvator Mundi, the most expensive painting ever sold at $450 million. From the moment the painting is bought for $1,175 at a shady New Orleans auction house, and the restorer discovers masterful Renaissance brushstrokes under the heavy varnish of its cheap restoration, the Salvator Mundi's fate is determined by an insatiable quest for fame, money, and power. As its price soars, so do questions about its authenticity: is this painting really by Leonardo da Vinci?

Unraveling the hidden agendas of the richest men and most powerful art institutions in the world, THE LOST LEONARDO reveals how vested interests in the Salvator Mundi are of such tremendous power that truth becomes secondary. The film was a favorite at the Tribeca Film Festival.

