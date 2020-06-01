Dartmouth Theater Students Present Shows Via Podcast, Radio and More

The Dartmouth has reported on the ways that theater students at the school are presenting productions during the time of the health crisis, finding creative solutions including podcasts, radio plays and more.

When Dartmouth made the switch to online learning, the theater department presented six student productions during May. Formats of the productions included livestreamed performances, a dance showcase, a podcast play and a radio play.

Student Sophia Kinne '20 who created an original radio play, "So Over the Moon" shared, "'What is theater?' is what's on everyone's mind right now...Especially because so much of how we would have defined theater before has been taken away - the live component, being in a physical theater - having something performed over a screen makes us question: 'What exactly is it that our art is?'"

Presenting a show via radio wasn't without its challenges. "It was definitely an exercise in communication to clearly communicate what I wanted and how to ask how to make that happen," Kinne said. "But I learned a lot through that."

Naomi Lam '21 created a podcast play: "Part of it is that people don't think they have a story worth telling. It is such an important moment in history," Lam said. "People are afraid to share something that they think is valuable, but when I did get pieces they were all amazing. They were all going into the podcast."

