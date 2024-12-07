DISCOVERING MAGIC to Play The Player's Ring Theatre This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Andrew Pinard's “Discovering Magic” is back at the Players' Ring Theatre for three days, Dec. 27, 28 and 29. The show is produced by Absolutely Magic. Leave the mundane world behind and enter a magical realm where nothing is what it seems.

Award-winning performer and theatre artist Pinard will act as the tour guide to the impossible and absurd, inviting you to explore the mystical and magical world of perception and deception. Audience members actively participate in the performance making every show a unique, interactive experience.

“I love the physical space provided by the Ring,” Pinard said. “The proximity of artist and audience creates maximum impact for both. Every moment, every expression, every reaction is amplified due to the proximity. The performers feed off, and respond to, audience reactions which, in turn, makes every show unique. It facilitates an experience that you can't have in larger facilities where the audience is somewhere "out there in the dark.”

“Discovering Magic was last presented in the Ring in 2021 on Thanksgiving weekend. For many years it was a holiday tradition at the Ring between Christmas and New Year's and Pinard said he is really excited to return.

“I will be presenting a number of items that I performed in past incarnations mixed in with a few new pieces,” he said. “'Discovering Magic' is not a performance in which audiences are told a story – this interactive performance instead creates a new story in which every audience member is a character in the tale.”

Pinard said that being in residence at the Ring for five performances allows him to add lights, sound, and atmospherics in a way that he can't do in his monthly performances in Concord.

“Even so, we recently had one patron come to the monthly show five times within the calendar year bringing others to see the show,” Pinard said. “He recognized that one of the special things about ‘Discovering Magic' is the way the audience is actively involved – every experience of the show is unique thanks to the level and quality of engagement.”

Pinard prefers the term "perceptual engineer" to “magician.”

“When you say magician, unfortunately people think of the top-hatted, tuxedo-wearing performer who performs at children's parties,” he said. “Magic has come a long way since then. There are theatres throughout the United States and Europe that are custom-designed to provide magical experiences for audiences in settings that are unlike conventional theatres.”

Pinard said he has been very busy working hard to promote the art of magic through a magic history conference that recently was presented in New Hampshire for the first time, bringing attendees from all over the world.

He is also the editor of “The Yankee Magic Collector.” This year's edition was a 316-page book with sixteen contributors and over 192 images.

“Back in February, I brought my 19th-century conjuring act to the Ring, performing as Jonathan Harrington, a historical figure born in Boston in 1811 who achieved significant status and lived as a performer right up to the end of his life in 1881,” he added.

“I have recently been added to the roster of the New Hampshire Humanities To Go program presenting on Harrington and entertainment in the 19th century. In March of this year, I spent three days in Chicago at The Chicago Magic Lounge supporting (and enjoying) a venue that opened at the beginning of the pandemic and is now thriving, presenting its own Chicago-style entertainment at the bar, in the audience, on the stage, and in the close-up room.”

In August, Pinard traveled to Toronto to pick up and become the caretaker for a unique stage illusion with its roots in the 1840s, presented by Jean Eugene Robert-Houdini, the father of modern magic and the inspiration for Ehrich Weiss to change his name to Houdini.

“I stayed with a prominent Canadian magician who was recently awarded The Order of Canada (think knighthood in the UK), and who I have become friends with as a result of my work as a performer and historian. I am constantly writing, creating, producing, and consulting with others with the goal to bring wonder and delight to audiences around the globe.”

Pinard added that he is very grateful for the opportunity to continue the “lovely relationship” he has with The Players Ring.

“I am excited to see how it continues to grow and develop while honoring its roots,” he said. “I appreciate the community it builds and the special experiences it provides.”

The Ring's neighbor The Puddle Dock restaurant and its sister restaurant Tour on Lafayette Road, are both offering a 10% discount on food to Players' Ring patrons. Visit their websites to reserve, and present your ticket when you ask for your check.

Photo credit: Artlight Portrait Studio

