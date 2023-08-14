DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS To Open at Weathervane Theatre

The Weathervane Theatre will present the sexy and irreverent musical comedy Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. Sponsored by White Mountain International, LLC, this escapist fantasy plays in alternating rep at the Weathervane August 10 - 31, 2023.

Two con men, an alluring woman, and the French elite collide in this “scandalous delight” (Sunday Times). Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, based on the popular 1988 MGM film, takes us to the French Riviera for high jinks and hilarity. Sophisticated, suave with a good dash of mischief, this hysterical comedy features a delightfully jazzy score by David Yazbek (The Full Monty) and was nominated for a staggering eleven Tony Awards.

“If you like the movie, you'll love the musical,” says Weathervane's Associate Artistic Director, Robert H. Fowler. “The musical really pays homage to the classic film, down to its jazz inspired score, while making it stand on its own as a musical theatre comedy.”



In addition to serving as associate artistic director, Fowler stars in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels as Lawrence Jameson (originated on film by Michael Caine). Joining Fowler are Jorge Donoso as Freddy Benson (originated on film by Steve Martin) and Julia Bogdanoff as Christine Colgate.



Also in the cast are Marisa Kirby (Jolene Oakes), Patrick John Moran (Andre), and Jewell Noel (Muriel Eubanks). Making up the ensemble are Danae DeShazer, Nick Deapo, Carrie Greenberg, Jaheim Hugan, Langley Leilani, Evan Lilienthal, Madison Mintzer, Jack Prisco, and Justine So. Robert H. Fowler is the dance captain.

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels is directed by Ethan Paulini with choreography by Marisa Kirby and music direction by Andrew Morrissey. Dirty Rotten Scoundrels features design by Gibbs Murray (set design), Scout Hough (lighting design and production management), Joseph Rivera (sound design), Rien Schlecht (costume design) and Billy Smith and Kathryn Sutton (properties design). Additional creative team: Makenna Allen (scenic charge), Camden Dalie Keech (technical director), Nick Prazniak (master carpenter), Egypt Dixon (production stage manager), Whitley Body (assistant stage manager) and Emma Aldrich Jordan (assistant stage manager).

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels is performed with a live band conducted by Andrew Morrissey. Band members include Jacob Bloom (Guitar), Andrew Morrissey (Keys 1), AC Muench (Bass), Mitch Perrins (Drums), Kevin Silva (Reeds), and Billy Smith (Keys 2).

Performed to in person audiences only, masks are not required, but always welcomed. The theatre has a new HVAC/Air Purification System that filters the air and provides heat and air conditioning.

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels opens Thursday, August 10th and runs in alternating repertory through Thursday, August 31st. Recommended for ages 14+, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels runs two and a half hours with one 15 minute intermission and contains adult themes and language.

Weathervane's 58th rep season runs now - October 14. Additional productions include Meteor Shower, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Mamma Mia!, Guys and Dolls, and Primary. Single tickets now available at Click Here. Season 58 tickets start at $19.

The Weathervane Box Office is open on performance days 10AM - 12PM and again 2 hours before performance time through curtain. On days with two Mainstage performances, the box office is open 10AM through the evening curtain. Tickets are available by phone (603-837-9322), in person (389 Lancaster Road, Whitefield, NH), and online at weathervanenh.org.

