Cue Zero Theatre Company Announces Auditions For ROMEO & JULIET, And HEATHERS

Cue Zero Theatre Company announces online only auditions for their September "Shakespeare in the (Ball) Park" production of Romeo and Juliet. The performance will take place Sunday September 20th at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester.

Actors interested in performing in the piece should submit a video featuring one comedic and one dramatic Shakespearean monologue totaling no more than five minutes in length to cztheatre@gmail.com before July 20th.

The majority of the rehearsal process will be online. There will be some in-person rehearsals before opening to work on combat, and finalize the basic staging. In-person rehearsals will all be held at Kreiva Academy Public Charter School - 470 Pine Street Manchester, NH - Bridge Street Entrance.

Romeo and Juliet

Shakespeare's most well known tragedy, reframed and presented using America's Pastime! The Montagues and Capulets are re-conceptualized as the world's two most famous feuding baseball teams. With a focus on farce and humor, this production will increase accessibility for audience members of all ages.

Rehearsals tentatively scheduled for Tuesday/Thursday evenings and Sunday afternoons. To sign up for an audition, please visit cztheatre.com and click the "Get Involved" tab

Cue Zero Theatre Company announces auditions for their October production of Heathers the Musical. The performance will take place October 23-25th at the Derry Opera House.

Auditions will be held all day on Sunday August 2nd at Kreiva Academy Public Charter School. Performers MUST sign up for a time slot on cztheatre.com or they will not be seen. There are eight 6-person slots that last 45 minutes each. Call backs will be that evening.

All performers must be at least 18 years of age at the time of auditions. There will be no exceptions, and no performers under the age of 18 will be considered for any roles. Please be ready to provide documentation of proof of age if there are questions.

For those auditioning: Please prepare two 32-bar cuts of musical theatre songs in the style of the show that best showcase your acting and singing (totaling no more than 5 minutes in length, including slating), and be prepared to learn a short dance/movement combination. Preference is your pre-prepared pieces are from shows other than Heathers the Musical, but all performers should be familiar with the material before callbacks.

HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL

Book, music, and lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe and Kevin Murphy

Based upon the film written by Daniel Waters

Heathers: The Musical was originally directed Off-Broadway by Andy Fickman and choreographed by Marguerite Derricks.

"Heathers the Musical" is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc., a Concord Theatricals Company

Heathers The Musical is the darkly delicious story of Veronica Sawyer, a brainy, beautiful teenage misfit who hustles her way into the most powerful and ruthless clique at Westerberg High: the Heathers. But before she can get comfortable atop the high school food chain, Veronica falls in love with the dangerously sexy new kid J.D. When Heather Chandler, the Almighty, kicks her out of the group, Veronica decides to bite the bullet and kiss Heather's aerobicized ass...but J.D. has another plan for that bullet.

Brought to you by the award-winning creative team of Kevin Murphy (Reefer Madness, "Desperate Housewives"), Laurence O'Keefe (Bat Boy, Legally Blonde) and Andy Fickman (Reefer Madness, She's the Man). Heathers The Musical is a hilarious, heartfelt, and homicidal new show based on the greatest teen comedy of all time. With its moving love story, laugh-out-loud comedy, and unflinching look at the joys and anguish of high school, Heathers is one of the most popular new musicals. Are you in, or are you out?

Director - Dan Pelletier

Music Director - Brendan Battey

Choreographer - Meredith Carver

Stage Manager - Monica Derr

Rehearsals tentatively scheduled for Tuesday/Thursday evenings and Sunday afternoons.

Performers can and will be in both productions without conflict

To sign up for an audition, please visit cztheatre.com and click the "Get Involved" tab.

