Cue Zero Reveals Initial Lineup For 2024

Cue Zero Theatre Company kicks off 2024 with new play readings, a cabaret, workshops, a tale of the most famous New England murders, and more. All of these events will take place at the Arts Academy of New Hampshire in Salem.

The first performances of the year come from Cue Zero's Laboratory Series. This series includes our workshops and classes, development of new works, and side projects. All events are pay-what-you-can unless otherwise specified. On January 12th, there will be a reading of two new plays: Murder in Residence by MT Cozzola and Meeting Mr. Right by Stephan DeGhelder. We will even have the playwrights available for a brief talkback after each reading. On February 9th, the first ever Cue Zero Cabaret will take place, with the theme of villains and "anti-love songs." Just in time for Valentine's Day, this performance will showcase some of the best community theatre talent in the region.

Cue Zero is also introducing a workshop series, starting with an introduction to directing on January 14th, presented by award winning directors Dan Pelletier and Crystal Welch. On February 18th, Welch will also be leading foundations of improv comedy workshop. Registration for these events can be found online, and are pay-what-you-can with a suggested donation of $40.

Auditions for the aforementioned cabaret will take place Sunday, January 7th at 11am. Cue Zero also has auditions coming up for their second main stage production, A Feminine Ending, on Tuesday February 9th. Information regarding registration and requirements can be found on Cue Zero's website: Click Here

The mainstage season kicks off with a dream-like tale about a certain set of ax-murders. What does it take to push someone to murder? One person might know. Blood Relations is the story of the days just before the famous Borden Murders in Fall River, Massachusetts in 1892. It might be a confession... but it might not. This shocking piece is an award-winning play by the late Canadian playwright Sharon Pollock. Directed by local theatre artist, Brian Dembkoski, Blood Relations is produced by special arrangement with PLAYWRIGHTS GUILD OF CANADA and takes place March 1st-3rd. Tickets available online and at the door.