Composer-Performer Ben Cosgrove Will Appear in Concert at The Park Theatre

The performance is on Friday, August 25, at 7 pm.

By: Aug. 22, 2023

Composer-Performer Ben Cosgrove Will Appear in Concert at The Park Theatre

 Composer and pianist Ben Cosgrove will perform in concert at The Park Theatre this Friday, August 25, at 7 pm. The local musical artist will present his award-winning compositions in the Jaffrey performing arts center’s acoustically acclaimed 333-seat Eppes Auditorium.

Ben Cosgrove is a traveling composer-performer whose “compelling and beautiful” instrumental music explores themes of landscape, place, and environment. He has performed in every U.S. state, but Delaware collaborated with groups ranging from rock bands to research scientists and held residencies and fellowships with institutions including Acadia National Park, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, White Mountain National Forest, Harvard University, Middlebury College, the Schmidt Ocean Institute, the New England National Scenic Trail, NASA, and the Sitka Center for Art & Ecology. 

Ben’s fourth studio album, The Trouble With Wilderness, an evocation of different expressions of nature and wildness within the built environment, was released in 2021. It has been the subject of an episode of the NHPR show Outside/In, was deemed one of the spring's best new releases by WBUR, and has been called "beautiful and fascinating" (The Maine Edge), “instant relief” (Boston Globe), “deeply impressive" (Independent Clauses) and "immediately evocative and fully arresting... brim[ming] with technical mastery and emotional capital" (Seven Days). 

His next album, Bearings, a collection of new work developed using an improvisation-focused compositional process that aims to reflect the experience of learning topographical space through movement, will be released in October 2023. 

He has also composed music for Ken Burn’s newest documentary, The American Buffalo, that debuts on PBS in October.  For more information about Ben and his work, please visit www.bencosgrove.com.

Tickets for Ben Cosgrove are $20. They can be purchased in advance online at Click Here or by calling the box office at (603) 532-8888. 

The Park Theatre is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, NH, just 95 minutes from downtown Boston. The theatre’s bar, The Lounge, will be open at 6 pm on August 25 with live free music from George Garcia.


