Comedy Mind Reader Eric Dittelman To Perform At Park Theatre

How he does it, nobody knows, but Eric Dittelman can read your mind, any mind. and tell you things he shouldn't know. It is mind-boggling, good fun. Eric comes to The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, NH on Saturday, July 27 at 7:30pm.

Eric Dittelman has been entertaining audiences at colleges, comedy clubs and private events with his unique blend of mind reading, stand-up and improvisational comedy. Eric first made a splash when he appeared on season 7 of NBC's “America's Got Talent” and advanced to the semi-finals, amazing judges Howard Stern, Howie Mandel and Sharon Osbourne. Eric has also made headlines as a guest on “Ellen,” and “Live with Kelly and Ryan” and “Penn and Teller's: Fool Us.”

Growing up in Central Massachusetts, Eric quickly became interested in improv and all things comedy. While in college, Eric continued to hone these skills as he performed on and around campus with various improv and sketch comedy troupes. After graduating, Eric became more and more interested in combining these skills with his lifelong passion of mystery performance. Eric traveled to Las Vegas to study with some of the top mind readers in the world and continued his study of improv at Second City and Improv Boston. He has since performed at The Palazzo and Tropicana hotels in Las Vegas and has appeared in “Entertainment Weekly,” “Rolling Stone” and even “The National Enquirer.”

Tickets

Tickets are $25 - $40. They can be purchased online at theparktheatre.org or by calling the box office (603) 532-8888. Group sales are also available. Doors open at 6:30pm. Wines and beers (IDs required) are available at The Park's Lounge Bar. The Park Theatre Performing Arts Center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire. Only 90 minutes from Boston or 6o minutes from Worcester. The facility is fully accessible.

About The Park Theatre

The Park Theatre first opened in Jaffrey in 1922 and was the center of community life as a cinema, vaudeville house, and concert venue for 54 years until it closed in 1976. The theatre was purchased by the newly formed Park Theatre nonprofit in 2006. It has been rebuilt as a state-of-the-art film and performing arts center, featuring two auditoriums seating 433. It presents movies, live theater (including children's productions), concerts, and lectures. It offers a place for business and community gatherings for the Monadnock Region and its 100,000 residents, school districts, and dynamic artistic community. The new theatre complex began construction in January 2019 and was completed in 2020. It opened to the public on August 5, 2021.

