Climate Activist Acadia Tucker Presents Her Guide To Victory Gardens And Saving The World!

On Thursday, August 27, climate activist and author Acadia Tucker comes to The Music Hall as part of the Live Under the Arch outdoor series.

She will discuss her new book, Growing Good Food: A Citizen's Guide to Climate Victory Farming, a guidebook on capturing greenhouse gases by building carbon-rich soil. With step-by-step instructions, Tucker guides gardeners who have a little ground or a lot of it, offering advice on how to prep soil, plant food, and raise fruits, herbs, and vegetables using regenerative methods.

The event includes an author reading and an onstage interview, followed by an audience Q&A. It will be held in front of The Music Hall at 28 Chestnut St., in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Acadia Tucker is a regenerative farmer, climate activist, and author. She is the author of Growing Perennial Foods: A field guide to raising resilient herbs, fruits, & vegetables and Growing Good Food: A citizen's guide to backyard carbon farming. Her forthcoming book Tiny Victory Gardens: Growing Good Food Without A Yard is another addition to the Stone Pier Press citizen gardening series. She lives in Maine and New Hampshire with her farm dog, Nimbus, and grows hops to support locally sourced craft beer in New England, when she isn't raising perennials in her own backyard. Tucker is a Rodale Institute Ambassador on regenerative agriculture.

Tickets: The ticket package for Live Under the Arch: Acadia Tucker on Thursday, August 27, at 6pm is $38.75. The rain date for this outside event is Friday, August 28. In addition to a reserved seat, the package includes a copy of GROWING GOOD FOOD ($19.95, paperback), author discussion, and Q+A. Packages can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org or over the phone at 603.436.2400.

