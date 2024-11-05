Chip Leighton to Present WHAT TIME IS NOON at The Music Hall Lounge

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Thursday, December 5 at 7:00pm, TikTok creator of “Texts from my College Freshman” Chip Leighton visits The Music Hall Lounge with his debut collection, WHAT TIME IS NOON. With laugh-out-loud relatable humor, WHAT TIME IS NOON is sure to strike a chord with parents everywhere.

The 7:00pm event includes an author conversation, an audience Q&A, and is followed by a post-show meet-and-greet. It will be held at The Music Hall Lounge at 131 Congress St., Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

ABOUT THE BOOK

From TikTok creator Chip Leighton comes WHAT TIME IS NOON — a collection dedicated to celebrating the humor of the modern teenager.

With over 600 thousand followers and over 17 million likes on TikTok, Chip Leighton's fame exploded after he started sharing his experiences as the father of teens – confirming that teens everywhere say the darndest things. Parents across the world gravitated to Leighton's post to laugh, commiserate, and share their own kids' classics. In Leighton's debut collection, he showcases these gems, along with humorous and illuminating advice, diagrams, and quizzes.

WHAT TIMES IS NOON features laugh-out-laugh family-friendly humor which illustrates that parents are not alone when their children reach their teenage years.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Chip Leighton is a TikTok creator of “Texts from my College Freshman” and many more humorous nods at family life. He is the creator and host of The Leighton Show. His viral videos have been seen more than 200 million times and his work has been featured in the New York Post, The New York Times, Daily Mail, NBC, ABC, CBS, and Fox News. He lives in Maine with his wife and two children.

