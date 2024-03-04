Celtic Rock Band Waking Finnegan Comes To Park Theatre's Shamrock Fest

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New Hampshire’s renowned Celtic rock band, Waking Finnegan, will return to The Park Theatre’s Shamrock Fest on Thursday, March 14 at 7:30 pm.

Waking Finnegan’s fresh take on Celtic rock combines the edge and drive of electric guitar with the soul and depth of the upright bass, topped with haunting accordion, fiery fiddle, and powerful vocals. All of this is tied together with rockin’ drums designed to get you moving. Expect to hear a few old favorites done in a new way, from fast and furious fiddle and whistle tunes – to theatrical vocal tunes – guaranteed to entertain young and old alike!

Waking Finnegan is Eve Pierce on vocals, Will Brewer on guitar, Patrick Lacroix on bass, Matt LaCroix on Irish whistle, accordion, mandolin, and electric bagpipes, Bill Brown on drums and Corey Walden on electric violin.

The event will get your feet on the floor, and a pint in the air!

Waking Finnegan will be playing in the acoustically acclaimed 333-seat Eppes Auditorium at The Park. The theatre bar will be offering a variety of Irish whiskeys for sale as single shots and flights of three sampling. ID is required.

Tickets (all $20) for Waking Finnegan and all Shamrock Fest events can be found by going to shamrockfest.org. Any questions about the festival can be answered by calling the theatre’s box office at (603) 532-8888.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 90 minutes from Boston. There is a bar lounge, and the facility is fully accessible.