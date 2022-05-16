Cast Announced For MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at Weathervane Theatre

The Weathervane Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for Million Dollar Quartet. Sponsored by Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa and Presby Research & Development, this thrilling rock and roll musical plays a limited engagement at the Weathervane June 8 - June 18, 2022.

December 4, 1956 - an extraordinary twist of fate brought Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley together at Sun Records in Memphis for one unforgettable jam session in this high octane, Tony-winning musical inspired by a true story. The smash-hit musical chock full of rock hits including "Hound Dog," "Great Balls of Fire," "Blue Suede Shoes," "Walk the Line," and more is suitable for all audiences.

One of the most requested titles by patrons for the Weathervane stage, Million Dollar Quartet was not an easy title to incorporate into Weathervane's season.

"I had always known Million Dollar Quartet is a perfect title for Weathervane audiences, though the challenge of the alternating rep always seemed to be an insurmountable one," said Weathervane Producing Artistic Director and Million Dollar Quartet director Ethan Paulini. "I am a firm believer that things don't just have to be the way they've always been. Therefore before we dive into this year's 57th season of alternating rep, I decided to kick it off with a special treat. Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley will come alive on our stage for 12 performances only which will surely be a highlight of an unforgettable 2022!"

Playing that famous quartet are Weathervane alum Ira Kramer (Elvis Presley), Carbonell Award winner Dominique Scott (Jerry Lee Lewis), Chris Damiano (Johnny Cash), and Christopher Kent (Carl Perkins). Rounding out the cast are Juliana Chimenti (Dyanne), Kyle Huey (Sam Phillips), Andy Davis (Fluke), and Daniel Bailey (Brother Jay). Robert H. Fowler is the dance captain.

In addition to direction by Paulini and music direction by Dominique Scott, Million Dollar Quartet features design by Scout Hough (lighting design and technical direction), Robert Salerno (sound design), LB Slater (properties design), and Rien Schlecht (costume design and production management). Additional creative team: Anna Gautreaux (scenic charge), Ian Evans (projection design), Ira Kramer (associate producer), Kara Procell (production stage manager), Whitley Body and Sophie Klokinis (assistant stage management).

Performed to in person audiences only, audiences are currently at full capacity. The theatre has a new HVAC/Air Purification System that filters the air and provides heat and air conditioning. Masks are strongly encouraged at all times and required when Coös County COVID risk levels are at a yellow or a red. Complimentary masks are available on the premises.

Million Dollar Quartet opens Wednesday, June 8th and runs through Sunday, June 18th. There are no performances on June 15th. Weathervane's 57th rep season runs July 1 - October 9. Additional season 57 productions include Eurydice, The Marvelous Wonderettes, A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder, Jesus Christ Superstar, A Class Act, Blood Brothers, Intimate Apparel, and A Chorus Line. Single tickets, dinner and a show packages, and ticket subscriptions now available at www.weathervanenh.org. Season 57 tickets start at $19.

The Weathervane Box Office is currently operating on an off-season schedule. Tickets are available 24/7 at weathervanenh.org. Inquiries made by phone (603-837-9322) or email (boxoffice@weahervanenh.org) will be responded to within 72 hours. The box office opens Tuesday, May 31st and is located at 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, NH.