Brett Eldredge Comes to The Music Hall in September

Brett Eldredge is about to set a new bar with his forthcoming album, Songs About You, due June 17. Candid in its approach and backed by an uncluttered, minimalistic soundscape, each of the 12 co-written songs finds the Warner Music Nashville artist getting raw and unfiltered in a way rarely attempted in country music - or anywhere else. The LP shines a light on themes like fear and desire, a public struggle with anxiety and his newfound appreciation for self-acceptance. And yet, despite the understated arrangements and live horns, the album's defining characteristic is still Eldredge's cavernous, signature vocal.

WHEN Brett Eldredge will be at The Music Hall's Historic Theater on Fri., September 2 at 8pm.

HOW For tickets go to TheMusicHall.org, call 603-436-2400 or visit the B2W Box Office at The Music Hall's Historic Theater, located at 28 Chestnut Street in downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire.