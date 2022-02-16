Bernie & Louise Watson Will Perform Weekly at The Park Theatre

You don't need to mention their last name when talking about Bernie & Louise. Everyone knows who they are. They have played in numerous venues around the Monadnock Region for many years and are beloved by everyone who hears them perform. They will now be regular performers in The Park Theatre's lounge beside the box office at the front of the new performing arts center. They will play from 5 to 7 pm on Saturday nights starting this Saturday, February 19. There is no admission fee. The lounge has a bar featuring regional, craft, domestic, and foreign beers and a wide selection of wines. Fresh popcorn and other tasty treats are also available for purchase.

Among many other locations, Bernie and Louise Watson have performed at the Monadnock Inn, Sunflowers Cafe, and Rivermead. Plus, they have supported The Park Theatre with their music at events for well over a decade.

They are known for playing the great standards, including Rodgers & Hart, Irving Berlin, Johnny Mercer, Geroge Gershwin, and Cole Porter. From the turn of the last century until the 1950s, their repertoire is the sweetest music played and sung beautifully by the most adorable couple. Don't be surprised if you see them perform in tux and gown. That's their trademark.

The lounge will open at 4 pm on Saturday, February 19 and their music begins at 5 pm. The Park Theatre is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, NH. For more information go to theparktheatre.org or call the box office at (603) 532-8888.