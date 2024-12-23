Beatles Tribute Band STUDIO TWO Back By Popular Demand This Sunday At Park Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Studio Two, now entering their 11th year of touring, is a headlining Beatles tribute foursome who focus on the most exciting, energetic period of The Beatles-- the early years (1962-1966). They will take the stage of The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, New Hampshire for the 4th time this Sunday, December 29 at 7:30pm.

Featuring graduates from Berklee College of Music and Beatles devotees, Studio Two band mates met in a “cellar full of noise” in a town slightly west of Liverpool (Milford, New Hampshire!) to pay homage to the greatest rock band of all time.

Band members are experienced musicians of today's generation dedicated to preserving the memory and fan culture of The Beatles generation.

Choosing from a catalog of number one hit songs from The Beatles' club and touring performances, Studio Two captures all the excitement and danceable 50's and 60's Rock 'n' Roll. All of this is done in period correct attire and equipment. You will be transported in time!

Tickets for Studio Two: Beatles Tribute are $30, $25, $20; all seats are reserved. Purchase in advance by going to theparktheatre.org or by calling the box office (603) 532-8888. You can buy at the door as well. The theatre doors will open at 6:30 pm.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 90 minutes from Boston & 60 minutes from Worcester, MA.

