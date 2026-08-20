BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY to Open at New London Barn Playhouse

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The New London Barn Playhouse will present Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery running August 19th through August 30th. Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery is a fast-paced theatrical romp that blends classic detective suspense with comedy. When the legendary Hound stalks the foggy moors, Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson race to crack the case. With clever twists, quick-change performances, and a playful spirit, this high-energy adaptation reinvents Conan Doyle's tale-delivering mystery, mayhem, and nonstop laughs in a wildly inventive whodunit.

James Taylor Odom will star as Sherlock Holmes, making his Barn Playhouse debut. Previous credits include national tours of Clue, A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder, and The Sound of Music.

Kevin Loreque will make his Barn Playhouse debut as Dr. Watson. Select credits include the I Am My Own Wife tour, and the Broadway tours of Cats and Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

Ellen Grace Diehl will also make her Barn Playhouse debut as Actress One. Previous credits include regional productions of Deceived, Much Ado About Nothing, and Hamlet.

Frances Kelly will return to the Barn Playhouse as Actor One after appearing in Hairspray last summer. Previous credits include Come from Away, Shear Madness, and Jersey Boys.

Gareth Hogan will play Actor Two after spending the summer as a 2026 Acting Intern, with a spotlight as Igor in Young Frankenstein.

Hannah Paulina Brooks will return to the Barn Playhouse as the Female Understudy after appearing in Hairspray and The Cottage in 2025. Previous credits include regional productions of Waitress, American Idiot, and The School for Lies. 2026 Acting Intern Skyler Wright will return as the Male Understudy.

The Creative Team will be a combination of those returning to the Barn Playhouse and a few making their debut. Broadway veteran Richard Roland will return as Director for his ninth show here, including Clue and She Loves Me. He also serves as an Assistant Professor at Indiana University's Department of Theatre and Drama.

Christian Fleming will return as Scenic Designer, having designed Chicago (2026), Sister Act (2025), and RENT (2025). Costume Designer Bee Gable will make their Barn Playhouse debut for this production.

Keith A. Truax will return to the Barn Playhouse as Lighting Designer for this production, previously designing Sister Act (2025), Split (2024), and RENT (2024). Allie Sullivan will be Hair & Wig Designer after interning for Million Dollar Quartet, Chicago, and Young Frankenstein this season.

Co-Sound Designers will be Zachariah Rosenbaum and Ben Montmagny, and Production Manager will be Lily E. Vetter. This production will be led by Stage Manager Brenna Bishop, assisted by Wavyne White, and 2nd Assistant Ace La Valla. Props Design will be by Lily E. Vetter and Elizabeth Dupuis.

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