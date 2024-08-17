Author Rachel Kushner Talks Booker Prize-Nominated Book CREATION LAKE in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Saturday, September 14 at 5:30pm, New York Times bestselling author and two-time National Book Award finalist Rachel Kushner visits The Music Hall Lounge with her newest book, CREATION LAKE. Named a Most Anticipated Book of 2024 and longlisted for the Booker Prize, CREATION LAKE is a reinvention of noir that features bold characters set in the atmospheric French countryside.

The 5:30pm event includes an author conversation and an audience Q&A, and is followed by a post-show meet-and-greet. It will be held at The Music Hall Lounge at 131 Congress St., Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

ABOUT THE BOOK

From New York Times bestselling author Rachel Kushner comes CREATION LAKE —a complex story set in France and brimming with artistic prose, high comedy, and intriguing espionage.

Commanded by her mysterious but powerful employers, thirty-four-year-old secret agent Sadie Smith arrives in a remote corner of France to infiltrate a commune of radical eco-activists. The commune, led by Bruno Lacombe, occupies a Neanderthal cave in a region full of ancient farms and sleepy villages. Sadie attempts to seduce the enigmatic Bruno; however, Bruno's charm and tragic story may alter her plans.

CREATION LAKE, longlisted for The Booker Prize 2024, features a dazzling narrative that illustrates the interconnectivity between humanity's past and possible future.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Rachel Kushner is the author of The Mars Room, The Flamethrowers, Telex From Cuba, and The Mayor of Leipzig. She is also the author of two collections: The Hard Crowd and The Strange Case of Rachel K. Rachel Kushner won the Prix Médicis and she has been a finalist for a large number of prestigious literary awards. Her work has been translated into 26 languages.

TICKETS

The ticket package for Literary in the Lounge: Rachel Kushner with CREATION LAKE on Saturday, September 14, at 5:30pm is $45. The ticket package includes a signed book (CREATION LAKE, $30, hardcover), an author discussion, Q+A, and a post-show meet-and-greet. Tickets can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org, over the phone at 603.436.2400, or in person at the McKeon Ticketing Hub at 104 Congress St., Portsmouth.

About Literary in the Lounge

Akin to The Music Hall's anchor literary series, Writers on a New England Stage, Literary in the Lounge features bestselling authors in a more intimate space. The series brings audiences today's top authors, the best of fiction and nonfiction, and award-winners across categories, and is hosted in The Music Hall Lounge, formerly called the Loft, at 131 Congress St., in Portsmouth, NH.

