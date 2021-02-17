Author C.J. Box Returns To The Music Hall

On Tuesday, March 9, New York Times bestselling and award-winning author C.J. Box comes to The Music Hall's virtual stage as part of the Writers on in The Loft series, now being presented in an intimate, online format. The bestselling author will discuss his new mystery novel DARK SKY, the next thrilling adventure for Wyoming game warden Joe Pickett. In this new series novel, Joe Pickett must accompany a Silicon Valley CEO on a hunting trip-but soon learns that he himself may be the hunted.

The 7pm event includes an author presentation and audience Q&A, presented virtually on Crowdcast. Books are available for purchase and include a bookplate signed by C.J. Box.

C. J. Box is the author of twenty-one Joe Pickett novels, six stand-alone novels, and a story collection. He has won the Edgar, Anthony, Macavity, Gumshoe, and Barry Awards, as well as the French Prix Calibre .38, and has been a Los Angeles Times Book Prize finalist. A Wyoming native, Box has also worked on a ranch and as a small-town newspaper reporter and editor.

The ticket package for Writers in the Loft: C.J. Box with DARK SKY on Tuesday, March 9, at 7pm is $5. In addition to access to the livestream, the ticket package includes a virtual author presentation and audience Q&A. Packages can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org or over the phone with the B2W Box Office at 603.436.2400. Books come with a bookplate signed by C.J. Box and are sold through The Music Hall's Box Office - available for pick-up or shipment.