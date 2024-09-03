Augusta Petrone Will Give Talkback After Screening of REAGAN at The Park Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Park Theatre will present the box office hit REAGAN from Friday, September 6 to Thursday, September 12.

On Monday, September 9, at 6 p.m., there will be a special film screening of the new biographical film. Joseph Petrone was the Ambassador to the United Nations and was appointed by Ronald Reagan in 1987. After the film, Mr. Petrone's wife, Augusta Henderson Petrone of Dublin, will give personal insights into President Reagan and take questions from the audience.

From dusty small-town roots, to the glitter of Hollywood, and then on to commanding the world stage, REAGAN is a cinematic journey of overcoming the odds. Told through the voice of Viktor Petrovich (Jon Voight, Ray Donovan, Midnight Cowboy, Deliverance, Runaway Train, Catch-22), a former KGB agent whose life becomes inextricably linked with Ronald Reagan. This film offers a perspective as unique as it is captivating.

Dennis Quaid (Far From Heaven, The Big Easy, The Day After Tomorrow, The Long Riders) stars as Ronald Reagan and brings to life a story that transcends the boundaries of a traditional biopic, offering a profound exploration of the enduring impact of the power of one man who overcame the odds, sustained by the love of a woman who supported him in his journey.

The film will be shown in the King Screening Room. The special Augusta Petrone talkback screening will be in the 333-seat Eppes Auditorium. Tickets are $10/$9 and can be purchased at The Park box office, online at theparktheatre.org, or by phone at (603) 532-8888.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 90 minutes from Boston & 60 minutes from Worcester, MA.

Comments