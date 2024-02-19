Andre Dubus III Returns To The Music Hall Lounge With GHOST DOGS: ON KILLERS AND KIN This March

On Wednesday, March 13 at 7pm, bestselling author and National Book Award Finalist in Fiction Andre Dubus III visits The Music Hall Lounge with his new book, GHOST DOGS: ON KILLERS AND KIN. Ultimately standing as an essential witness and testimony to the art of the essay, Ghost Dogs offers us reflections on a life of challenges, contradictions, and fulfillment with emotional generosity and stylistic grace.

“We are so excited to have Andre Dubus III back to the Lounge for his new thrilling collection,” says Brittany Wason, Literary Producer at The Music Hall. “With the subtitle “On Killers and Kin,” it will be hard to put down this book!”

The 7pm event includes an author conversation and an audience Q&A, followed by a post-show meet-and-greet. It will be held at The Music Hall Lounge at 131 Congress St., Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

ABOUT THE BOOK

From the literary master and bestselling author of Townie, reflections on a life of challenges, contradictions, and fulfillment.

During childhood summers in Louisiana, Andre Dubus III's grandfather taught him that men's work is hard. As an adult, whether tracking down a drug lord in Mexico as a bounty hunter or grappling with privilege while living with a rich girlfriend in New York City, Dubus worked—at being a better worker and a better human being.

In Ghost Dogs, Dubus's nonfiction prowess is on full display in his retelling of his own successes, failures, triumphs, and pain. In his longest essay, “If I Owned a Gun,” Dubus reflects on the empowerment and shame he felt in keeping a gun and his decision, ultimately, to give it up. Elsewhere, he writes of a violent youth and of settled domesticity and fatherhood, about the omnipresent expectations and contradictions of masculinity, about the things writers remember and those they forget. Drawing upon kindred literary spirits from Rilke to Rumi to Tim O'Brien, Ghost Dogs renders moments of personal revelation with emotional generosity and stylistic grace, ultimately standing as an essential witness and testimony to the art of the essay.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Andre Dubus III is the author of Such Kindness and eight other books, including the bestsellers Townie, a memoir; and House of Sand and Fog, a National Book Award Finalist in Fiction and an Oprah's Book Club selection.

