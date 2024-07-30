Documentary About Artist Raphael To Screen At The Park Theatre In Jaffrey

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In 2020, one of the greatest exhibitions of an artist happened in Rome. To celebrate the 500th anniversary of Raphael’s death, the most extensive exhibition ever held of his works took place in Rome.

A documentary of the exhibition and the artist was produced by the world renowned Seventh Art Productions. The Park Theatre will present this film as part of its monthly Exhibition on Screen series on Wednesday, August 14 at 1:30pm.

RAPHAEL REVEALED will be shown on their 333-seat Eppes Auditorium at The Park with giant screen and 17-speaker surround sound.

Exhibition on Screen was granted exclusive access to this once-in-a-lifetime show. With over two hundred masterpieces, including paintings and drawings – over a hundred of which have been brought together for the first time – this major exhibition celebrates the life and work of Raffaello Sanzio da Urbino.

With unprecedented loans from the Louvre, Uffizi, National Gallery of Art, the Prado Museum and more, the exhibition and this film provide an unprecedented opportunity to see the breadth of Raphael’s skill, creativity and ingenuity. Award-winning director Phil Grabsky provides a fresh look at this giant of the Renaissance, and shows why he is considered one of the all-time greats. The film covers his life in Rome, and includes unique footage of the ancient Rome that was such a powerful influence, including rare footage of Nero’s Golden House that Raphael himself visited.

Other films directed by Phil Grabsky include: In Search of Mozart, I, Claude Monet, and John Singer Sargent: Fashion and Swagger. RAPHAEL REVEALED has a runtime of 88 minutes.

Tickets for RAPHAEL REVEALED are $15. Purchase in advance by going to theparktheatre.org or by calling the box office (603) 532-8888. You can also purchase at the theatre prior to the film.

Carolyn Edwards’ “Lunch at The Park” meal will begin at the theatre at 12 noon prior to the screening. The special menu includes chilled garden vegetable gazpacho soup, roast beef sandwich on brioche bun with chips, Greek salad, and ginger cookies. Plus, all of the theatre’s concessions are available as well as wine and beer. You can pre-order (until August 12) by going to parklunch.org.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 90 minutes from Boston & 60 minutes from Worcester, MA.

