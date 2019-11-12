AMADEUS Announced as Part of Weathervane Theatre's 55th Summer Season

Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini and the Weathervane Theatre, a professional, award-winning, equity theatre in Whitefield, NH, is proud to announce Amadeus as part of Weathervane Theatre's 55th summer season. Amadeus is a fictionalized account about the relationship and rivalry of composers Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Antonio Salieri.

The composer Antonio Salieri (Robert H. Fowler) must come to terms with the greater genius of the bratty but God-gifted younger composer, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (Jorge Donoso) - but not before setting out to destroy him. Winner of five Tony Awards including Best Play.

Amadeus announces the return of Robert H. Fowler and Marisa Kirby to the Weathervane stage. A career spanning theatre, television, and film, Fowler's credits include Broadway companies of The Producers, Beauty & the Beast and Steel Pier. Best known to Weathervane audiences as Alice in last season's Bright Star, 2020 marks Kirby's third season. Kirby will play Constanze. Kirby and Fowler join the previously announced Jorge Donoso as members of Season 55's Resident Acting Company.

Additional cast and creative team information will be announced soon. Season 55's alternating rep season will open July 3, 2020 and close August 29th. Amadeus joins already announced Season 55 titles Kinky Boots, Green Day's American Idiot, Disaster! and Buyer & Cellar. Changes for the upcoming season include earlier curtain times (7:30 PM evening performances) and added matinee performances (every Thursday and Saturday at 2 PM).





