A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns To The Colonial Theatre This Month

Performances run December 15-17.

By: Dec. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Ebeneezer Scrooge returns to the Colonial Theatre stage for four performances only from December 15-17 in Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative's annual holiday production. This year 72 performers ranging in age from 6-70+ will bring some holiday spirit and theatre magic to the Lakes Region when they perform Joel Mercier's A Christmas Carol: The Musical Ghost Story.

A Christmas Carol is the final production of 2023 for Powerhouse, the resident theatre company of the Colonial Theatre, and caps off a tremendous season of participation and growth for the newly independent non-profit theatre as it heads into 2024.

This original musical adaptation of the Dickens' classic is penned by Joel Mercier, but this year Mercier has passed the directing reins over to Powerhouse's Bryan Halperin who has built on the strong foundation established by Mercier and added some of his own touches. Katie Proulx's wonderful choreography has been taught and expanded upon by Jenna Rogato. Vocal direction is by Cat Martinez who also plays the role of Belle/Ida and Lorraine Barrows, who once again has taught the caroling choir who will welcome the audience to the Colonial with traditional carols prior to the performance for those who arrive early!

Returning to the role of Ebeneezer Scrooge is Jim Gocha, a member of Powerhouse's 10 show club, who played the role to great success in 2021. Gocha says "Scrooge is my all-time favorite literary character. Being able to play him onstage is such a privilege. It's something I look forward to sharing with the audience."

A Christmas Carol is sponsored by Rogue Space Systems, Meredith Village Savings Bank, and Misiaszek Turpin pllc and is part of the 2023 Colonial Series sponsored by the Platinum Group Bank of New Hampshire and Grappone Mazda. Powerhouse's 2023 season is sponsored by The Home Beautiful and Lavalley/Middleton Building Supply.

Tickets and all the details can be found at powerhousenh.org or coloniallaconia.com. Prices are $18 for students, $20 for seniors and $22 for adults. Please only use ticket links from these two websites as google searches will turn up third party sites that charge a premium for tickets.

There are evening performances Friday and Saturday at 7:30 pm and matinees at 2 pm on BOTH Saturday and Sunday.


Recommended For You