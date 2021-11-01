9/12 Will Have its World Premiere at the Hatbox Theatre This Month

New World Theatre (NWT) will present the World Premiere production of 9 /12 by New Hampshire playwright, Walter Freeman, at the Hatbox Theatre from November 12th through November 21st. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm.

Tickets are $22 for adults, $19 for members, seniors and students, and $16 for senior members. Tickets may be reserved by calling 603-715-2315 or purchased online at w ww.hatboxnh.com.

As the nation commemorates the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks this September, an original new play will transport audiences back to 9/12, the day after, and offer a glimpse of how families and communities began to change in the immediate wake of the tragic events. 9 /12 chronicles a Boston couple who proceed with their plan to host a birthday party for their two-year-old daughter, but the fragile veneer of normalcy is shattered as an unexpected guest and the enormity of the tragedy awakens the gathered family and friends to their own sense of helplessness, anger, internal resentments, and shocking beliefs. It is worth noting that the inspiration for this play came from the author's own experience of trying to celebrate his daughter's birthday the day after 9/11.

NWT has assembled a remarkable production team for this seminal work that includes a host of award-winning artists: Director Matthew Parent, Light Design Bretton Reis, Scenic Design Justin Lahue, and Sound Design Donald Tongue. The cast also includes award-winners who bring a wealth of experience to the stage: Jacob Zentis (DANIEL), Nicole Jones (SUSANNA), Kate Gilbert (CONNIE), Mark Nichols (JACKSON), Eric Lamarche (BECKETT), Tana Eriksen (CHARLOTTE), and James Grillo (HAJEET). ABOUT THE PLAYWRIGHT: Walter Freeman is a New Hampshire playwright and a founding member of the NWT Playwrights' Collective. Walter is also a teacher, freelance writer, and drama director who has been working in school and community theater for over three decades.