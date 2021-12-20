250 Guests visit Santa at Jaffrey's Park Theatre

The Park Theatre held Santa's Christmas Party with a free showing of The Polar Express on Saturday, December 18.

Over 250 children, parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles came to see Santa live, get a photo with him, and see a showing of the classic holiday movie (with Tom Hanks providing the voice of the conductor and many other characters).

After the movie screening, the families lined up to get their pictures taken with Santa Claus (played by Jaffrey resident, John Stone) in the lounge of the new performing arts center in Jaffrey, New Hampshire.

The founder of The Park Theatre, Romolo Vanni (1885-1954), held a similar event every Christmas at the original theatre for children of the surrounding communities. This year, the Given Family sponsored the reborn event.

"It was a wonderful event for the region. There were lots of happy faces on the children as well as their families. We thank the Given Family for supporting this event. It brings back a great tradition that the new Park Theatre will continue every year," said Steve Jackson, CEO and Managing Director of The Park Theatre.