New England's Favorite Drag Show LIFE'S A DRAG Comes To Jaffrey's Park Theatre

Life’s a Drag comes to the Eppes stage at The Park Theatre on Saturday, February 24 at 7:30pm. Hosted by Annabella Ladesse and Kris Knievil. With Sasha Stone, Porcia Chanel and Cherry Lemonade. The acts are amazing and this show will blow you away with laughs, singing and wild entertainment.

Voted Best Drag Show in New Hampshire 4 years in a row by the Nashua Telegraph. This show sells out most venues all over New England. It is high energy and very interactive, sure to be the most fun you’ve had this year.

Gather up your friends and enjoy this professional and very popular drag show, Life’s a Drag.

This is a 21+ age event. Tickets for the show are $30. They can be purchased in advance online at the theparktheatre.org. The box office telephone number is (603) 532-8888.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 90 minutes from Boston.

The Lounge bar opens at 5:30 with complimentary music provided by Bernie & Louise Watson. The facility is fully accessible.