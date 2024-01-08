VIDEO: Gaia Aikman On Taking On The Title Character in AIDA

Watch as Gaia Aikman talks about taking on the title character in Disney's AIDA in an all new video. See the video below!

AIDA, the musical by Elton John and Tim Rice has been reworked and updated, and the world premiere is now on stage at the AFAS Circustheater in Scheveningen. Stage Entertainment Nederland and Disney Theatrical Productions have announced hat Gaia Aikman (The Lion King, TINA - The Tina Turner Musical), April Darby (Sister Act, The Bodyguard) and Naidjim Severina (The Lion King, Kinky Boots) will play the lead roles in the production.

The updated version of AIDA differs in a number of respects from the version performed here from 2001 to 2003, which attracted 1.3 million visitors. It goes without saying that the iconic music and lyrics by Sir Elton John (The Lion King, Billy Elliot) and Tim Rice (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita) have remained the same, but the creative team, led by director Schele Williams, has given the musical a contemporary feel without compromising its original quality.

AIDA is directed by Schele Williams, with choreography by Darrell Grand Moultrie, sets and costumes from designer Bob Crowley, lighting by Natasha Katz and sound from Tony Gayle. The music team is led by Musical Supervisor Clement Ishmael, with vocal and co-incidental music arrangements from Michael McElroy, orchestrations from Jim Abbott, and dance arrangements and co-incidental music arrangement courtesy of Zane Mark.

Stage Entertainment Nederland regards the world premiere of AIDA 2.0 as confirmation of the successful partnership between Stage Entertainment and Disney Theatrical Productions. Walter Drenth, managing director of Stage Entertainment Nederland: "Stage Entertainment Nederland is proud to be able to produce this newly revamped version of AIDA and to stage the world premiere in our own AFAS Circustheater Scheveningen."