Review: ASHTON BROTHERS – BROTHERS ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ at Kleine Komedie

The Ashton Brothers, Joost Spijkers, Friso van Vemde and Pim Muda. A phenomenon in Dutch theatre. Now in their 20th anniversary year, they bring us Brothers, a new show in cooperation with Niek & Guy, a cabaret duo who just won an incentive price by the Ramses Shaffy Foundation, for scenes full of “love, wonder and humor.” The sixth brother is Timo Bakker, who portrays a very smooth robotic act.

How to describe Brothers, in a direction of Peter de Baan. It’s an eclectic mix of magic, dance, acrobatic skills, music, song, all blended in a fascinating theatrical mix.

The Ashton Brothers are critical on our current climate and society, which they transform into this show through theatrical poetry. They use plastic and general trash to tell their story and it is absolute magic, while the lingering undercurrent of social criticism endures.

Absolute highlight is the ‘ghost’ of plastic, which seem simple, but is very touching. In a beautiful choreography, it dances through the theatre. This is what theatre is about. Making something out of nothing, and the Ashton Brothers must have a PHD in that.

Their absurd way of storytelling is refreshing, awesome, funny, making you watch in total awe of what’s happening in front on your eyes, and in every theatrical discipline they display, they excel. It’s makes you wonder how all of this can come from only 6 men. The absurdity is not only in the show, but how can they master all these skills and brilliantly so.

Brothers leaves the audience in awe, and makes you marvel at the story being told. Theatrical magic in the purest form and without any dialogue. Brilliant.

For more info: www.ashtonbrothers.com

Photo credits: Jaap Reedijk