Review: ASHTON BROTHERS – BROTHERS ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ at Kleine Komedie

Theatrical magic at its finest!

By: Jun. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album Photo 1 Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album
Taylor Swift Sets International 'Eras Tour' Dates; Sabrina Carpenter Joins in Australia Photo 2 Taylor Swift Sets International 'Eras Tour' Dates
Feature: WIN TWO FREE TICKETS TO OUR HOT NEW MUSICAL BE MORE CHILL! at Zonnehuis Amsterdam Photo 3 Feature: WIN TWO FREE TICKETS TO OUR HOT NEW MUSICAL BE MORE CHILL! at Zonnehuis Amsterdam
Feature: OPVLIEGERS - GIRLS ON FIRE: HET LEUKSTE FEEL-GOOD CONCERT VAN HET SEIZOEN KEERT T Photo 4 Feature: OPVLIEGERS - GIRLS ON FIRE: HET LEUKSTE FEEL-GOOD CONCERT VAN HET SEIZOEN KEERT TERUG!

Review: ASHTON BROTHERS – BROTHERS ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ at Kleine Komedie

The Ashton Brothers, Joost Spijkers, Friso van Vemde and Pim Muda. A phenomenon in Dutch theatre. Now in their 20th anniversary year, they bring us Brothers, a new show in cooperation with Niek & Guy, a cabaret duo who just won an incentive price by the Ramses Shaffy Foundation, for scenes full of “love, wonder and humor.” The sixth brother is Timo Bakker, who portrays a very smooth robotic act.

Review: ASHTON BROTHERS – BROTHERS ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ at Kleine Komedie

How to describe Brothers, in a direction of Peter de Baan. It’s an eclectic mix of magic, dance, acrobatic skills, music, song, all blended in a fascinating theatrical mix.

The Ashton Brothers are critical on our current climate and society, which they transform into this show through theatrical poetry. They use plastic and general trash to tell their story and it is absolute magic, while the lingering undercurrent of social criticism endures.

Review: ASHTON BROTHERS – BROTHERS ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ at Kleine Komedie

Absolute highlight is the ‘ghost’ of plastic, which seem simple, but is very touching. In a beautiful choreography, it dances through the theatre. This is what theatre is about. Making something out of nothing, and the Ashton Brothers must have a PHD in that.

Their absurd way of storytelling is refreshing, awesome, funny, making you watch in total awe of what’s happening in front on your eyes, and in every theatrical discipline they display, they excel. It’s makes you wonder how all of this can come from only 6 men.  The absurdity is not only in the show, but how can they master all these skills and brilliantly so. 

Review: ASHTON BROTHERS – BROTHERS ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ at Kleine Komedie

Brothers leaves the audience in awe, and makes you marvel at the story being told. Theatrical magic in the purest form and without any dialogue. Brilliant.

For more info: www.ashtonbrothers.com

Photo credits: Jaap Reedijk 




RELATED STORIES - Netherlands

1
Feature: OPVLIEGERS - GIRLS ON FIRE: HET LEUKSTE FEEL-GOOD CONCERT VAN HET SEIZOEN KEERT T Photo
Feature: OPVLIEGERS - GIRLS ON FIRE: HET LEUKSTE FEEL-GOOD CONCERT VAN HET SEIZOEN KEERT TERUG!

De populaire vriendinnen van OPVLIEGERS zijn terug met het leukste feel-good concert van het jaar: Opvliegers - Girls on Fire! Na het overweldigende succes van de concertreeks vorig seizoen, komen ze aankomend seizoen terug met de vriendinnenavond. Dit keer worden ze vergezeld door twee nieuwe gezichten: Lone van Roosendaal en Cystine Carreon, die samen met Hilke Bierman het publiek trakteren op een avondje feel-good theater. Vanaf april 2024 terug in theaters door heel Nederland.

2
Feature: WIN TWO FREE TICKETS TO OUR HOT NEW MUSICAL BE MORE CHILL! at Zonnehuis Amsterdam Photo
Feature: WIN TWO FREE TICKETS TO OUR HOT NEW MUSICAL BE MORE CHILL! at Zonnehuis Amsterdam

Enter for your chance to win TWO FREE TICKETS for shows July , 2,7,8, and 9 at Zonnehuis Theater in Amsterdam. Click the link below to this special video message from School Gossip Queen Jenna spilling the latest hot tea and letting you know how to enter to  win those free tickets.

3
Feature: DIEDERICK ENSINK BRENGT MUZIKALE STRIJD NAAR HET THEATER! Photo
Feature: DIEDERICK ENSINK BRENGT MUZIKALE STRIJD NAAR HET THEATER!

Muzikale alleskunner Diederick Ensink, die tot voor kort regelmatig te zien was in de muzikale items bij Koffietijd, keert terug naar de theaters met een gloednieuwe soloshow: Diederick's Duel. Deze unieke voorstelling belooft een meeslepende ervaring vol muziek, mooie liedjes en muzikale weetjes. Diederick gaat de uitdaging aan, niet tegen, maar mét al zijn muziekinstrumenten. Deze nieuwe productie van producent De TheaterJongens is een humoristische, ontroerende en bovenal herkenbare muzikale reis. Diederick’s Duel is vanaf 16 september 2023 te zien in de theaters door heel Nederland.

4
Feature: VRIENDINNEN OP AVONTUUR IN TOP VROUWEN: DE ULTIEME COMEDY VOOR EEN HILARISCHE LAD Photo
Feature: VRIENDINNEN OP AVONTUUR IN TOP VROUWEN: DE ULTIEME COMEDY VOOR EEN HILARISCHE LADIESNIGHT!

Begin volgend jaar brengt REP Entertainment de gloednieuwe vriendinnencomedy TOP Vrouwen naar de Nederlandse theaters met Tanja Jess, Rian Gerritsen en Sandra Mattie. Een voorstelling vol humor, avontuur en herkenbare ups en downs. De producent van Huisvrouwen Bestaan Niet, Opvliegers en Girls on Fire, neemt het publiek opnieuw mee op een reis vol onthullingen en verrassingen. TOP Vrouwen is vanaf 22 december 2023 te zien door heel Nederland.

From This Author - Chantal Kunst

Chantal is a passionated theatregoer and takes the same passion into her day job: voice casting director, where she casts voice-actors for commercials and other projects. From her home base Amste... (read more about this author)

Feature: OPVLIEGERS - GIRLS ON FIRE: HET LEUKSTE FEEL-GOOD CONCERT VAN HET SEIZOEN KEERT TERUG!Feature: OPVLIEGERS - GIRLS ON FIRE: HET LEUKSTE FEEL-GOOD CONCERT VAN HET SEIZOEN KEERT TERUG!
Feature: WIN TWO FREE TICKETS TO OUR HOT NEW MUSICAL BE MORE CHILL! at Zonnehuis AmsterdamFeature: WIN TWO FREE TICKETS TO OUR HOT NEW MUSICAL BE MORE CHILL! at Zonnehuis Amsterdam
Feature: DIEDERICK ENSINK BRENGT MUZIKALE STRIJD NAAR HET THEATER!Feature: DIEDERICK ENSINK BRENGT MUZIKALE STRIJD NAAR HET THEATER!
Feature: VRIENDINNEN OP AVONTUUR IN TOP VROUWEN: DE ULTIEME COMEDY VOOR EEN HILARISCHE LADIESNIGHT!Feature: VRIENDINNEN OP AVONTUUR IN TOP VROUWEN: DE ULTIEME COMEDY VOOR EEN HILARISCHE LADIESNIGHT!

Videos

Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2023 Jimmy Awards Video Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2023 Jimmy Awards
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: Questions with the Cast Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: Questions with the Cast
First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater Video
First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Broadway Comes Out to Celebrate 50 Years of TKTS Video
Broadway Comes Out to Celebrate 50 Years of TKTS
View all Videos

Netherlands SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BE MORE CHILL
Zonnehuis Theater (7/01-7/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You