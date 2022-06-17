Principals Jozef Varga and Remi Wörtmeyer Say Goodbye to the Dutch National Opera

Principals Jozef Varga and Remi Wörtmeyer will be leaving Dutch National Ballet. Both dancers will have their last performance during the Hans van Manen Festival.



Following his career with the Czech National Ballet in Prague and the Swiss Zürcher Ballett, Jozef Varga (Nové Zámky, Slovakia) joined Dutch National Ballet in 2007, where he immediately received a contract as a principal. After 15 years, he will be stepping down as a dancer on June 17. He will, however, remain associated with Dutch National Ballet as a ballet master.



The Australian dancer Remi Wörtmeyer (Adelaide) joined Dutch National Ballet in 2010 as a grand sujet and was promoted to soloist the following year. In 2013, he was appointed principal dancer. After 12 years with Dutch National Ballet, he will officially say goodbye on June 19. Remi will continue as an independent choreographer and engage in other artistic projects. Tickets for both performances are still available via operaballet.nl.



Jozef Varga - short bio

Jozef trained at the Conservatoire for Dance in Bratislava and at the Académie de Danse Princesse Grace in Monte Carlo. He has won awards at several international ballet competitions and was awarded the Alexandra Radius Prize in 2010.



Jozef is an extraordinary and versatile dancer. He has danced all the important roles at Dutch National Ballet in the classical repertoire, worked with many choreographers and is a much sought-after guest principal at international ballet galas. In 2012, the British magazine Dance Europe listed him in its top hundred of the best dancers in the world. In October 2020, he received a mention in the Critics' Choice of the same magazine, in the category 'Outstanding performance by a male dancer'.



"Jozef is one of the most dedicated and inspiring dancers with whom I've worked. He has made an enormous contribution during the last 15 years at Dutch National Ballet for which I'm most grateful. We are going to miss him on stage but I'm so happy that he will stay with us a ballet master."



- Ted Brandsen, director Dutch National Ballet