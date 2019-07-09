PAGLIACCI/CAVALLERIA RUSTICANA to Play at Dutch National Opera

The two operas, Pagliacci and Cavalleria rusticana will run Sept. 5-28 at the Dutch National Opera.

The duo Pagliacci and Cavalleria rusticana is one of the most famous double bills in the history of opera. Packed with love, infidelity, betrayal, jealousy and murder, these two pinnacles of the Italian opera repertoire have it all.

Pagliacci ('Comedians') and Cavalleria rusticana ('Rustic chivalry') are both classic examples of verismo operas, telling so-called realistic stories about the lives of ordinary people. Here, hot-headed southern temperaments spark off rivalries and threaten relationships. Whereas Pagliacci is fuelled by the tension between everyday life and the aesthetic world of the stage, Cavalleria rusticana juxtaposes unbridled passion with profound faith. Director Robert Carsen flips tradition by opening with Pagliacci.

Pagliacci is a "Dramma" in two acts, with a libretto by Ruggero Leoncavallo. The opera had its world premiere on May 21, 1892 at Teatro Dal Verme in Milaan.

Cavalleria rusticana is a "Melodramma" in one act, with a libretto by Giovanni Targioni-Tozzetti. The opera had its world premiere on May 17, 1890 at Teatro Costanzi in Rome.

The opera's creative team includes: Sir Mark Elder (Musical Director), Robert Carsen (Stage Director), Radu Boruzescu (Set Designer), Annemarie Woods (Costume Designer), Robert Carsen (Lighting Designer), Peter Van Praet (Lighting Designer), Ian Burton (Dramaturgy) and Ching-Lien Wu (Chorus Master).

Pagliacci's cast features: Ailyn Pérez as "Nedda," Brandon Jovanovich as "Canio," Roman Burdenko as "Tonio," Marco Ciaponi as "Peppe" and Mattia Olivieri as "Silvio."

Cavalleria Rusticana's cast features: Anita Rachvelishvili as "Santuzza," Rihab Chaieb as "Lola," Brian Jagde as "Turiddu," Roman Burdenko as "Alfio" and Elena Zilio as "Lucia,"

These casts will be joined by the Nederlands Philharmonisch Orkest, Koor van De Nationale Opera and Nieuw Amsterdams Kinderkoor.

For more information and tickets to Pagliacci/Cavalleria Rusticana, tap here.





