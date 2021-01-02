Nine Cultural Institutions Start 'Nalaten aan cultuur'

As of today, nine prominent cultural institutions are joining forces to jointly reach a wide audience and increase attention for bequeathing to a cultural charity. Nederlands Dans Theater (NDT), Hermitage Amsterdam and De Nieuwe Kerk, Rembrandt Association, Mauritshuis, Van Gogh Museum, Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, International Theater Amsterdam and Holland Festival launched the new initiative "Nalaten aan Cultuur" today.

On the new website www.nalaten-aan-cultuur.nl, the cultural institutions present themselves with information, with opportunities for advice and to enter into discussions about bequest. It is the first national multidisciplinary platform for cultural bequest in the Netherlands.

The study Giving in the Netherlands, which is carried out every two years at the VU in Amsterdam, shows that only 10% of people who include a charity in their will donate to culture by way of bequest. This research also shows that people are often not aware that bequest to culture is a possibility. To increase this awareness, the aforementioned institutions, as pioneers of this initiative, have started the platform "Nalaten aan Cultuur".

The intention is that other cultural institutions, in different disciplines (performing arts, music, heritage, visual arts, cultural education, new media), can join this platform so that more national spread and cultural diversity is created. They cordially invite other cultural institutions to join this initiative.

Learn more at https://www.ndt.nl/en/news/28899/.