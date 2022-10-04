New Rock Musical MONSTERSONGSPerforms In Amsterdam This October

This October, The Cauldron Performing Arts is producing the new musical Monstersongs at CREA Theatre. Monstersongs is a unique piece of theatre synthesizing a graphic novel of immersive, detailed artwork and projections and a rock album - all from the point of view of misunderstood monsters.

Written by Rob Rokicki with artwork by David O'Neill, this show is not only a visual spectacle filled with catchy tunes- it examines different aspects of love and how it can be twisted to create monsters. The world we live in today is filled with real monsters- many brought on by elements like toxic masculinity, body image, parental neglect, societal constraints, and more. By examining archetypes of what makes monsters, we can begin to either empathize or condemn the inner creatures we are or those we create.

Monstersongs will be performing at CREA Theatre on October 21st, 22nd, 28th, and 29th, and tickets can be bought at cauldronperformingarts.com. Student tickets are only €10.00 while regular priced tickets are €22.50. This show has been made possible by AFK, VSBfonds, and the Netherland-America Foundation.

Stichting The Cauldron is a performing arts foundation dedicated to bringing diverse, English speaking musical theatre to Amsterdam for amateurs and semi-professionals. In March this year, The Cauldron premiered their first show, Disenchanted! to sold out audiences, and already have their next year of shows planned, which include The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Next Thing You Know, and The Addams Family Musical. In addition to shows, The Cauldron also offers a variety of classes including vocal, dance, and acting classes as well as limited time workshops. To stay up to date on upcoming auditions, shows, and classes, you can follow them on Instagram and Facebook @cauldronperformingarts, join their mailing list from their website, or reach out directly via email at contact@cauldronperformingarts.com.